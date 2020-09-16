Difference between revisions of "Daniel Mberikunashe"

In July 2018, Daniel Mberikunashe was elected to Ward 5 Masvingo Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1874 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Masvingo Municipality with 1874 votes, beating Hakistone Chimwani of Zanu-PF with 898 votes, Vengai Kurunzirwa, independent with 200 votes, Enock Mapondo, independent with 94 votes, Admire Mufamba of PRC with 56 votes, Tatenda Maposa of ZIPP with 18 votes and Joseph Mnkandla pf UDA with 11 votes. [1]

