Difference between revisions of "Daniel Mberikunashe"

'''Mberikunashe''' was arrested in on '''14 February 2020''' along with [[Godfrey Kurauone]], [[Peter Chigamba]], [[Kissmaker Mapote]], and [[Olivia Tobaiwa]] and charged with malicious damage to property under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] (ZRP) officers alleged that they threw stones at a police vehicle and damaged windows at some retail shops during the court appearance of [[Job Sikhala]], who is also a legislator of [[Zengeza West]] in [[Harare]].<ref name="allafrica">Mercy Mujuru, [https://allafrica.com/stories/202002180562.html], ''allAfrica, Published: 18 February, 2020, Accessed: 10 September, 2020''</ref>

In July 2018, Daniel Mberikunashe was elected to Ward 5 Masvingo Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1874 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 5 Masvingo Municipality with 1874 votes, beating Hakistone Chimwani of Zanu-PF with 898 votes, Vengai Kurunzirwa, independent with 200 votes, Enock Mapondo, independent with 94 votes, Admire Mufamba of PRC with 56 votes, Tatenda Maposa of ZIPP with 18 votes and Joseph Mnkandla pf UDA with 11 votes. [1]

