If Jwaneng Galaxy sells Msendami, Highlanders stand to get 30 percent of the transfer fee because of a sell-on clause that was agreed on by the two clubs

If Jwaneng Galaxy sells , Msendami, Highlanders stand to get 30 percent of the transfer fee because of a sell-on clause that was agreed on by the two clubs

Jwaneng Galaxy decided to make a permanent deal that was reportedly worth US$12 000.

Jwaneng Galaxy decided to make a permanent deal that was reportedly worth US$12 000.

Msendami was spotted by Jwaneng Galaxy while on loan at Vubachikwe and moved to the Botswana club on a loan deal in 2022.

Msendami was spotted by Jwaneng Galaxy while on loan at Vubachikwe and moved to Botswana club on a loan deal in 2022.

He was brought to Highlanders by renowned youth development coach Dumaza Dube as an Under-15 and played alongside Andrew Mbeba and Archiford Faira, who later became Highlanders regulars.

He was brought to Highlanders by renowned youth development coach Dumaza Dube as an Under-15 and played alongside Andrew Mbeba and Archiford Faira, who later became Highlanders regulars.

Daniel Msendami is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a forward. He plays for Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club in the Botswana premiership.[1]

Personal Details

No information was found about his place of birth or family but in February 2023, Msendami was aged 22 years.

Education

He grew up in Bulawayo's Nkulumane high-density suburb and did his elementary education at Sigombe Primary School before proceeding to Ihlathi High School.[2]

Career

Msendami played for Highlanders' juniors side, Bosso-90, and spent some time on loan at Central Division One side Vubachikwe Football Club in Gwanda.

He was brought to Highlanders by renowned youth development coach Dumaza Dube as an Under-15 and played alongside Andrew Mbeba and Archiford Faira, who later became Highlanders regulars.

Msendami was spotted by Jwaneng Galaxy while on loan at Vubachikwe and moved to the Botswana club on a loan deal in 2022.

Jwaneng Galaxy decided to make a permanent deal that was reportedly worth US$12 000.

If Jwaneng Galaxy sells Msendami, Highlanders stand to get 30 percent of the transfer fee because of a sell-on clause that was agreed on by the two clubs