Difference between revisions of "Daniel Muchemwa"

Daniel Muchemwa

Daniel Muchemwa was a former accountant-general with Zimbabwe's Ministry of Finance Economic Development. He held the post from 2015 until he was fired from the post by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in October 2019.[1]

Background

Daniel was the Accountant General in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development from 2015 to 2019. He had over thirty-six years of experience working in or with the Public Sector in Zimbabwe and the region. Daniel provided extensive public sector financial consulting support to a range of institutions within the region. His regional experience covered Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, Ghana, Uganda and Zimbabwe. His sector experience covered Health, Posts and Telecommunications, Public Finance Management, Supreme Audit Institutions and Urban and Rural Local Authorities. He served for nine years as the Global Fund Local Fund Agent Team Leader in Zimbabwe. He presented a number of papers at diverse forums on the following business issues: Privatisation, Change Management, Time Management, Financial Management, Public Procurement, Governance, Economic Environment and Government Budgeting. He also served as a non-executive member of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and chaired the Board’s Audit and Risk Committee.[2]





Education

He held a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

Career

He was former President of the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy. He had vast experience in both public and private sectors. He began his career in 1980 in the Comptroller and Auditor-General's Office before being transferred to then Ministry of Defence (now Ministry of Defence and War Veterans) in August 1985.

Mr Muchemwa was subsequently appointed to the post of deputy accountant-general in the Ministry of Finance in 1988 until he left the public service in 1991 to join the private sector as a public sector consultant with Coopers and Lybrand Zimbabwe. He held the same portfolio under Pricewaterhouse Coopers until this appointment in Government on 2 November 2015.[3]

Death

Muchemwa succumbed to cancer of the bone marrow at Dandaro Hospital in Borrowdale, Harare on 24 May 2020.[4]





References