Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Daniel Ncube"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living people" to "")
 
Line 111: Line 111:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=All you NEED TO KNOW about Daniel Ncube - Pindula
+
|title= About Daniel Mackenzie Ncube - Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|titlemode=replace
 
|titlemode=replace
|keywords=WikipediaDaniel Ncube,ZANU-PF, Zhombe, Zimbabwe Members of Parliament
+
|keywords=Wikipedia Daniel Ncube, Daniel Mackenzie Ncube, Daniel Mackenzie Ncube Biography
 
|description=
 
|description=
 +
|image=
 +
|image_alt= Daniel Mackenzie Ncube Biography
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
+
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]][[Category:Politicians]]
+
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 14:04, 8 May 2022

Daniel Ncube
BornDaniel Mackenzie Ncube
(1957-11-20) November 20, 1957 (age 64)
Kwekwe
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front


Daniel Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Zhombe constituency.

Background

Daniel Mackenzie Ncube was born on 20-Nov 1957 in Kwekwe.

Articles You Might Like

Political career

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Daniel_Ncube&oldid=117257"