Difference between revisions of "Daniel Ncube"
|
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living people" to "")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 111:
|Line 111:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title= Daniel Ncube - Pindula
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=Ncube, ,
|description=
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
|−
|+
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
|−
[[Category:Members of Parliament]][[Category:Politicians]]
|+
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 14:04, 8 May 2022
|Daniel Ncube
|Born
|Daniel Mackenzie Ncube
November 20, 1957
Kwekwe
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Daniel Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Zhombe constituency.
Background
Daniel Mackenzie Ncube was born on 20-Nov 1957 in Kwekwe.
Political career
- Ncube was a Member of Central Committee in the ZANU-PF party.
- He is also a former Chairman of the Zimbabwe National Water Authority
- former Vice Chairman of the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe.