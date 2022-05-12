Pindula

* [[Movement for Democratic Change]]
 
==Education==
Ncube studied Civil Engineering at the [[University of Zimbabwe]]. He also holds a Masters of Business Law from the same institution. He went to [[St Ignatius College]] and Empandeni High School.
==Businesses==
*Ncube Burrow
  
 
==Political career==
 
==Political career==
*former Vice Chairman of the [[Engineering Council of Zimbabwe]].
 
*former Vice Chairman of the [[Engineering Council of Zimbabwe]].
  
On 14 May 2019, Ncube was appointed [[National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe]] (NOIC) board chairman replacing Jemias Madzingira, who retired.
  
 
In December 2020, Daniel Mackenzie Ncube decided not to seek re-election as Zanu-PF Midlands province chairperson. [[Larry Mavima]] was uncontested.<ref name="H">Joseph Madzimure, [https://www.herald.co.zw/zanu-pf-provincial-leaders-announced/ Zanu PF provincial leaders announced], ''The Herald'', Published: January 1, 2022, Retrieved: May 12, 2022</ref>
 
In December 2020, Daniel Mackenzie Ncube decided not to seek re-election as Zanu-PF Midlands province chairperson. [[Larry Mavima]] was uncontested.<ref name="H">Joseph Madzimure, [https://www.herald.co.zw/zanu-pf-provincial-leaders-announced/ Zanu PF provincial leaders announced], ''The Herald'', Published: January 1, 2022, Retrieved: May 12, 2022</ref>
  
==Bribing MDC Officials Allegations==
In 2021, [[Jonathan Moyo]] accused Ncube of bribing MDC officials to join [[Zanu PF]]. He dismissed the allegations claiming the officials were joining Zanu-PF because the party had attractive policies.
Writing on Twitter, Moyo said:
"DANIEL MACKENZIE NCUBE, Chairman of NOIC (Pvt) Ltd Board of Directors & Zanu PF Midlands provincial Chairman, is Mnangagwa's key moneyman for buying defectors from the MDC in the Midlands & Matabeleland provinces. He was recently rebuffed by Abednico Bhebhe, who's rejoined MDC-A!"
  
In response, Ncube sent a statement to [[Nehanda Radio]] dismissing the allegations and labelled opposition parties "ideologically vacuous opposition parties" which "were going to disintegrate and be blown into smithereens by the rejuvenated Zanu PF under the able command of His Excellency President Mnangagwa."
  
==References==
<references/>
  
 
}}
 
}}
  
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
Daniel Ncube
BornDaniel Mackenzie Ncube
(1957-11-20) November 20, 1957 (age 64)
Kwekwe
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front


Daniel Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for Zhombe constituency.

Background

Daniel Mackenzie Ncube was born on 20 November 1957 in Kwekwe.

Children

His son Brian Mackenzie Ncube was killed in October 2020 by a suspected machete gang, popularly known as Mashurugwi, in Zhombe district. The details leading to his death were unclear but Daniel Mackenzie Ncube confirmed the discovery of gold at the deceased’s grandmother’s homestead as the source of his death.[1]

Education

Ncube studied Civil Engineering at the University of Zimbabwe. He also holds a Masters of Business Law from the same institution. He went to St Ignatius College and Empandeni High School.[2]

Businesses

  • Ncube Burrow

Political career

On 14 May 2019, Ncube was appointed National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC) board chairman replacing Jemias Madzingira, who retired.[3]

In December 2020, Daniel Mackenzie Ncube decided not to seek re-election as Zanu-PF Midlands province chairperson. Larry Mavima was uncontested.[4]

Bribing MDC Officials Allegations

In 2021, Jonathan Moyo accused Ncube of bribing MDC officials to join Zanu PF. He dismissed the allegations claiming the officials were joining Zanu-PF because the party had attractive policies.

Writing on Twitter, Moyo said:

"DANIEL MACKENZIE NCUBE, Chairman of NOIC (Pvt) Ltd Board of Directors & Zanu PF Midlands provincial Chairman, is Mnangagwa’s key moneyman for buying defectors from the MDC in the Midlands & Matabeleland provinces. He was recently rebuffed by Abednico Bhebhe, who’s rejoined MDC-A!"

In response, Ncube sent a statement to Nehanda Radio dismissing the allegations and labelled opposition parties "ideologically vacuous opposition parties" which "were going to disintegrate and be blown into smithereens by the rejuvenated Zanu PF under the able command of His Excellency President Mnangagwa."[5]

References

  1. Zanu PF Midlands Chair’s Son Killed By Gold Panning Machete Gang, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: November 4, 2020, Retrieved: May 12, 2022
  2. Daniel Mackenzie Ncube, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 12, 2022
  3. XOLISANI NCUBE, ED drops Energy minister, NewsDay, Published: May 15, 2019, Published: May 12, 2022
  4. Joseph Madzimure, Zanu PF provincial leaders announced, The Herald, Published: January 1, 2022, Retrieved: May 12, 2022
  5. Nyashadzashe Ndoro, Mackenzie buying MDC officials to join Zanu PF – Jonathan Moyo alleges, Nehanda Radio, Published: April 1, 2021, Retrieved: May 12, 2022
