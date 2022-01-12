Difference between revisions of "Daniel Ngwenya"
Daniel Ngwenya was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 9 April 1923, Plumtree. [1]
Marriage: to Mary Bunu Ncube. They had six children.
School / Education
He did his M levels and gained a teacher's certificate.
Service / Career
He became managing director of Vulundlela Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd. [1]
He was a member of the ANC, NDP, ZAPU, and PF APU.
He was a leading member of the United Congressional Church of Southern Africa.