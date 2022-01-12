Daniel Ngwenya was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 9 April 1923, Plumtree. [1]

Marriage: to Mary Bunu Ncube. They had six children.



School / Education

He did his M levels and gained a teacher's certificate.



Service / Career

He became managing director of Vulundlela Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd. [1]

He was a member of the ANC, NDP, ZAPU, and PF APU.

He was a leading member of the United Congressional Church of Southern Africa.



