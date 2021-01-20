He joined Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on 20 July 1981 as a Clerical Assistant. He rose through the ranks to become a Switchboard Supervisor, a position he held up to the time of his demise. In a statement mourning his death, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said Daniel Parirenyatwa was "an excellent team leader who associated very well with his subordinates and workmates. He was very compassionate." <ref name="T"/>

He joined Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on 20 July 1981 as a Clerical Assistant. He rose through the ranks to become a Switchboard Supervisor, a position he held up to the time of his demise. In a statement mourning his death, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said Daniel Parirenyatwa was "an excellent team leader who associated very well with his subordinates and workmates. He was very compassionate."

Daniel Parirenyatwa was a Zimbabwean who worked for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in various capacities until his death on 18 January 2021.

Career

He joined Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on 20 July 1981 as a Clerical Assistant. He rose through the ranks to become a Switchboard Supervisor, a position he held up to the time of his demise. In a statement mourning his death, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said Daniel Parirenyatwa was "an excellent team leader who associated very well with his subordinates and workmates. He was very compassionate."[1]

Death

Daniel Parirenyatwa died on 18 January 2021. His death was confirmed by Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa in a tweet that she deleted afterwards. Daniel's death was mourned by Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in a statement that read:

The Hospital Executive, Management and the entire staff convey heartfelt condolences to the Parirenyatwa family, friends and colleagues following the passing on of Mr Daniel Parirenyatwa.



Mr Daniel Parirenyatwa was promoted to glory on 18 January 2020. He joined Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals on 20 July 1981 as a Clerical Assistant.



He rose through the ranks to become a Switchboard Supervisor, a position he held up to the time of his demise.



Mr Daniel Parirenyatwa was an excellent team leader who associated very well with his subordinates and workmates. He was very compassionate.



We share the grief and loss that the Parirenyatwa family are enduring.



May His Dear Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

[1]

References



