Difference between revisions of "Daniel Saunyama"

In July 2018, Daniel Saunyama was elected to Ward 6 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1374 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 6 Mutare Municipality with 1374 votes, beating Tarwireyl Mabika of Zanu-PF with 808 votes, Margaret Tsamwayi of PRC with 17 votes, Munyarari Tracy Dumba of APA with 16 votes, Christina Gwete of ZIPP with 11 votes and Lameck Sumburero of UDA with 4 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
