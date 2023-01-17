''' Shumba ''' was one of the party leaders who attended the Tsholotsho meeting in 2004 which became to be known as the Tsholotsho Declaration.<ref name="hama">H. Saburi, [http://web.archive.org/web/20121016002346/http://allafrica.com/stories/200606220046.html Zimbabwe: Shumba Breaks Silence On Tsholotsho],''Financial Gazzette'', published:21 June 2006,retrieved:19 Feb 2015"</ref> The meeting which took place in November 2004 was attended by senior party members such as [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]], [[Jonathan Moyo]], [[Jabulani Sibanda]] and Joseph Chinotimba.<ref name="hama"/> It is believed that the meeting was called following disgruntlement over the appointment of [[Joice Mujuru]], who was regarded as a junior in terms of ranks, at the expense of senior members such as Mnangagwa. This period marked the demise of Shumba's political career as he fell out of [[Robert Mugabe]]'s favor.<ref name="hama"/>

Daniel Shumba is a Zimbabwean politician and businessman who rose to fame during the Second Chimurenga era under Zimbabwe African National Union Liberation Army ZANLA wing of the Zimbabwe African National Union party. He was expelled from parliament in terms of Section 129 (1) (k) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe after Zanu-PF informed the National Assembly that Shumba was no longer a member of the party. [1] In February 2018 Daniel Shumba formed a political party named the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Background

Shumba was married to Linda and together have three children Natsai, Judith, and Simba (Daniel jnr).

Education

Daniel Shumba was educated in Zimbabwe, Zambia, and the UK. He holds an MBA and a Ph.D. in 'International Business Strategy'. He has businesses in IT, Hospitality, Mining, and Telecommunications.

Service/Career

Daniel Shumba was born to a founding member of Zapu. He underwent Zanla's basic military training at Chisamba, Zambia in 1978 before continuing with his academics. Dr Daniel Shumba's accolades extend to having served in the Special Forces (The Parachute Group) of the Zimbabwe National Army between 1983 to 1989. [2]

Shumba became Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front provincial chairperson for Masvingo Province. He was also elected to the Central Committee and appointed in the Politburo which is the highest decision-making body in the Zanu-PF party.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Masvingo Urban returned to Parliament:

Daniel Shumba of Zanu PF with 10 988 votes or 48.94 percent,

of Zanu PF with 10 988 votes or 48.94 percent, Tongai Matutu of MDC–T with 10 424 votes or 46.41 percent,

Vitalis Paradza of MDC–N with 587 votes or 4.07 percent,

Mable Mtshakatshi of ZAPU with 228 votes or 1.02 percent,

Tichaona Revai of ZAPU with 149 votes or 0.66 percent.

Total 22 461 votes

Events

Tsholotsho Declaration

Shumba was one of the party leaders who attended the Tsholotsho meeting in 2004 which became to be known as the Tsholotsho Declaration.[3] The meeting which took place in November 2004 was attended by senior party members such as Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jonathan Moyo, Jabulani Sibanda and Joseph Chinotimba.[3] It is believed that the meeting was called following disgruntlement over the appointment of Joice Mujuru, who was regarded as a junior in terms of ranks, at the expense of senior members such as Mnangagwa. This period marked the demise of Shumba's political career as he fell out of Robert Mugabe's favor.[3]

Suspension and Resignation from Zanu-PF

Shumba was suspended from the party for 5 years following his participation in the controversial Tsholotsho meeting but he resigned from the party. He then joined the United People's Party (UPP) and became its interim president in 2006.[3] During 2008 harmonized elections, Shumba attempted to contest against Robert Mugabe and this was a testimony to his growing dislike of Zanu-PF party.[4]

Formation of United Democratic Alliance

In February 2018 Shumba announced that he had formed a political party named the United Democratic Alliance. This was the second party he had formed after the United People Front. In a report, Shumba disassociated himself from the New Patriotic Front created by expelled members of the G40.

For the record and in fact, the UDA and it’s President Daniel Shumba are not associated with nor are we a partner or in alliance with the said New Patriotic Front,” he said. “The UDA will work with all progressive Zimbabweans in reclaiming our country. Democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law, inclusiveness are fundamental in fostering a new culture, new order, and a new thinking that is underpinned in Godly principles. “So, clearly, we are not part of the New Patriotic Front or any attempt to recreate an old order in any form. Soon, in this month of February, we shall be officially launching UDA.”[5]

Business Interests

Teleaccess

Shumba was the first person in Zimbabwe to be awarded a license to operate a fixed telephone network.[6] His fixed-line company named TeleAccess Communications was licensed in January 2003. However, after failing to operate a network commercially, the license was revoked by the telecoms regulator, POTRAZ, in December 2005. Shumba blamed the failure to funding problems and the economic downturn then. It was reported that the failure involved some political involvement by Shumba himself, high employee turnover and disputes with the regulator. TeleAccess was reported to have approached the courts seeking to repeal the license revocation by POTRAZ. .[7]

Hospitality

Shumba also owns a hotel, Kings Haven, which is located in the Avondale suburb of Harare.[6]



