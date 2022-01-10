Danielle Simba Allen is an award-winning British born fashion designer and socialite of Zimbabwean heritage. She is the founder and owner of TIR Fashion House. She has dressed local celebrities such as Hazvinei Sakarombe, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, Ammara Brown and Trish Carmen among others.[1]

Background

She was born of a British father and a Zimbabwean mother.[2]

Age

Danielle Allen was born in June.

Husband

Danielle Allen's husband is Nigerian Igho Ubiribo also known as Tiny. In 2021, the couple had their names tattooed on each other fingers.[3]

Lobola Celebrations

The couple's lobola celebrations were held on Saturday 9 January 2022 in Harare with green being the main theme. They roped in the services of Yollanda Mubaiwa of Exquisite Events for the event’s coordination. The metre-long tier cake was baked by Mrs Micheals. The lobola celebrations were attended by Nigerian musician Davido, Mike Chimombe, Jackie Ngarande, Pokello Nare, Tanya Chikuni, Michelle Chiyangwa, Pamela and Martin Hakunavanhu, Tazvi Mhaka and Luminista Dumbisa Jemwa and Trish Carmen.

Guests were presented with gift packs that included a torch inscribed with the couple names, diaries, notepads and branded umbrellas as souvenirs.[4]

Education

Danielle Allen attended primary and secondary education in Marondera. For her primary education, Allen attended Diggelfold, Godfrey Huggins. She attended Nagle House for her secondary school before she moved to London where she attained a degree in hospitality management.[2]

Business Career

She started up a modelling agency with a friend when she was still in London. This was one of her first businesses before she went on to open an events company and then an accessories company. Allen moved to Nigeria where she went on to run a franchise for The Body Shop being the sole distributor for the brand.

Unfortunately, she was forced to close it down after 12 months when she realised that it could not run efficiently without her full attention since most of the time she would not be around.

This was about the period that Danielle Allen was travelling back and forth to Zimbabwe.

She decided to launch a fashion house in Zimbabwe in October 2013 with a supporting factory in Nigeria.[2][5]

She made the dresses that were worn by 2014 Miss Carnival contestants.[6]

In 2016, TIR Fashions was listed amongst the designers to showcase at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria held from July 1-3. Allen participated at the Off Show at London Fashion Week 2014.[7]





Awards

Allen received the Emerging Designer Of the Year at the Africa Fashion Week London 2014.[7]

She has won

Best Dressed Female Red Carpet awarded at Zimbabwe Fashion Week 2013

Best Dressed Female Red Carpet awarded at Zimbabwe Fashion Week 2015

Best Fashion House awarded by Zimbabwe Model Awards 2015

Most Flamboyant Female awarded by Zimbabwe Model Awards 2015[1]

Alleged Affair With Ginimbi

She reportedly dated Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi. Danielle Allen allegedly snatched Ginimbi whilst he was still married to Zodwa Mkandla. As a result, Zodwa and Danielle had a rivalry.

Allen allegedly leaked Zodwa Mkandla's nude pictures after the latter allegedly wrecked her affair with a married Harare businessman. Mkandla allegedly told the businessman’s wife about the affair and accused Danielle of being a gold digger.[8]