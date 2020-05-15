Difference between revisions of "Danisa Siwela"

In July 2018, Danisa Siwela was elected to Ward 4 Bubi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 681 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Bubi RDC with 681 votes, beating Waiting Dube of MDC-Alliance with 446 votes, Cithekile Khupe of MDC-T with 130 votes and Kethani Ncube of ZIPP with 24 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

