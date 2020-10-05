|description=Danny That Guy (real name Danis Dube ) is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for ZiFM Stereo. He is also a Podcaster with 2 Broke Twimbos.

|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See

Danny co-hosts a show called Off The Wall together with a fellow DJ known as Lo. < ref name="threemen" />

Danny went to [[Prince Edward School]] in [[Harare]] for his secondary education.<ref name="instagram">, [https://instagram.com/p/k7GHkIh1sU/ dannythatguy],''Instagram'', published:2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"</ref>

Danny went to [[Prince Edward School]] in [[Harare]] for his secondary education.<ref name="instagram">, [https://instagram.com/p/k7GHkIh1sU/ dannythatguy],''Instagram'', published:2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"</ref>

''' Danny That Guy ''' (real name Danis Dube) is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for ZiFM Stereo.<ref name="threemen">, [http://www.3-mob.com/?p=17749 Viral on Twitter],''Three Men on Boat'', published:24 Sep 2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"</ref> . He is the co-founder and co-host of podcast and web content platform [[2 Broke Twimbos]]. He co-hosts the show with [[Phil Chard]].

''' DannyThatGuy ''' (real name Danis Dube) is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for ZiFM Stereo.<ref name="threemen">, [http://www.3-mob.com/?p=17749 Viral on Twitter],''Three Men on Boat'', published:24 Sep 2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"</ref>

Danny That Guy (real name Danis Dube) is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for ZiFM Stereo.[1]. He is the co-founder and co-host of podcast and web content platform 2 Broke Twimbos. He co-hosts the show with Phil Chard.

Education

Danny went to Prince Edward School in Harare for his secondary education.[2]





References