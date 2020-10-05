Difference between revisions of "Danny That Guy"

'''Danny That Guy''' (real name Danis Dube) is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for ZiFM Stereo.<ref name="threemen">, [http://www.3-mob.com/?p=17749 Viral on Twitter],''Three Men on  Boat'', published:24 Sep 2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"</ref>. He is the co-founder and co-host of podcast and web content platform [[2 Broke Twimbos]]. He co-hosts the show with [[Phil Chard]].
  
 
[[Category:Radio DJs]]

Danny That Guy (real name Danis Dube) is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for ZiFM Stereo.[1]. He is the co-founder and co-host of podcast and web content platform 2 Broke Twimbos. He co-hosts the show with Phil Chard.

Education

Danny went to Prince Edward School in Harare for his secondary education.[2]


References

  1. , Viral on Twitter,Three Men on Boat, published:24 Sep 2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"
  2. , dannythatguy,Instagram, published:2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"
