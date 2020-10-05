Difference between revisions of "Danny That Guy"
From Pindula
|
m
|
m (Onesimo moved page DannyThatGuy to Danny That Guy)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
}}
}}
|−
'''
|+
'''''' (real name Danis Dube) is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for ZiFM Stereo.<ref name="threemen">, [http://www.3-mob.com/?p=17749 Viral on Twitter],''Three Men on Boat'', published:24 Sep 2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"</ref>
== Education ==
== Education ==
Danny went to [[Prince Edward School]] in [[Harare]] for his secondary education.<ref name="instagram">, [https://instagram.com/p/k7GHkIh1sU/ dannythatguy],''Instagram'', published:2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"</ref>
Danny went to [[Prince Edward School]] in [[Harare]] for his secondary education.<ref name="instagram">, [https://instagram.com/p/k7GHkIh1sU/ dannythatguy],''Instagram'', published:2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"</ref>
|−
|−
|+
|+
</>
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=,
|−
|
|+
|=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=,
|−
|
|+
Danis Dube
|+
|
|+
=
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:Radio Personalities]]
[[Category:Radio Personalities]]
[[Category:Radio DJs]]
[[Category:Radio DJs]]
Revision as of 14:54, 5 October 2020
|DannyThatGuy
DannyThatGuy
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Prince Edward School
|Organization
|Known for
|Being a Radio DJ
Danny That Guy (real name Danis Dube) is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for ZiFM Stereo.[1]. He is the co-founder and co-host of podcast and web content platform 2 Broke Twimbos. He co-hosts the show with Phil Chard.
Education
Danny went to Prince Edward School in Harare for his secondary education.[2]
References
- ↑ , Viral on Twitter,Three Men on Boat, published:24 Sep 2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"
- ↑ , dannythatguy,Instagram, published:2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"