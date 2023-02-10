Difference between revisions of "Danny Phiri"
== Background ==
== Background ==
== Career ==
== Career ==
From to , Phiri was playing professional football for [[Chicken Inn Football Club]].<ref name="facebook"/>
=== Teams Played For (Competitions competed in) ===
=== Teams Played For (Competitions competed in) ===
|description=
|description=
}}
}}
[[Category:Footballers]]
|Danny Phiri
Danny Phiri Image Via Facebook
|Born
|Danny Phiri
April 22, 1988
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Occupation
|Employer
|Chicken Inn Football Club
|Known for
|Playing for the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team
|Notable work
|Captained Chicken Inn Football Club
|Awards
|ZPSL Soccer Star of the Year 2015
Danny Deco Phiri is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club in the local Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He has also played for the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team also known as the Warriors.
Background
He was born on the 22nd of April in 1988.[1]
Education
Phiri did his primary education at Lobengula Primary School.[2] He attended Sobhukazi High School in Bulawayo.[1]
Career
Phiri started his football career at the now defunct AmaZulu Juniors while still doing Grade Five at Lobengula Primary School.[2]
He then moved to join Railstars Junior after spending two seasons at the Delma Lupepe owned Usuthu.
Phiri stayed with Railstars Football Club until he graduated from the senior team before he was snapped up by Bantu Rovers Football Club in 2009.[2]
From 20011 to 2015, Phiri was playing professional football for Chicken Inn Football Club.[1]
Phiri was crowned Soccer Star of the Year in 2015 when he was captain of the championship-winning GameCocks.
In 2016, he joined the South African club Lamontville Golden Arrows. He spent five years at the Durban-based before his departure in June 2021 after his contract had expired.[3]
He quickly joined the Tanzanian second-tier division club Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) with compatriot Tafadzwa Kutinyu.
Phiri quit DTB in early 2022 for "personal reasons" and returned to Zimbabwe.[4]
In February 2023, "Deco" joined Bulawayo Chiefs on a free transfer.
Teams Played For (Competitions competed in)
- Bulawayo Chiefs FC (2023-)
- Diamond Trust Bank FC (2021-22)
- Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (2016-2021)
- Chicken Inn Football Club (2011-2015)
- Railstars Football Club
- Bantu Rovers FC
- AmaZulu Football Club (Juniors Team).[2]
National Team Caps
He has played for the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team on numerous occasions including in 2014 when the team played against South Africa.[2]
Picture Gallery
Successes
He was promoted to be the captain of Chicken Inn FC in 2014.[5]
Trivia
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 , About, Danny Phiri Facebook Profile, retrieved:29 Jun 2015"
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 2.4 S Xumalo, Danny Phiri remains modest,Daily News, published:13 Sep 2013,retrieved:29 Jun 2015"
- ↑ Danny Phiri speaks on next move after leaving Golden Arrows, NewsDay, Published: 24 August 2021, Retrieved: 10 February 2023
- ↑ Deco stranded after quitting Tanzanian club, NewsDay, Published: 09 March 2022, Retrieved: 10 February 2023
- ↑ , Danny Phiri handed Chicken Inn captaincy,Soccer 24, retrieved:29 Jun 2015"