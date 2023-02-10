*Phiri is the captain of Chicken Inn FC.

Danny Deco Phiri is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club in the local Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He has also played for the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team also known as the Warriors.

Background

He was born on the 22nd of April in 1988.[1]

Education

Phiri did his primary education at Lobengula Primary School.[2] He attended Sobhukazi High School in Bulawayo.[1]

Career

Phiri started his football career at the now defunct AmaZulu Juniors while still doing Grade Five at Lobengula Primary School.[2]

He then moved to join Railstars Junior after spending two seasons at the Delma Lupepe owned Usuthu.

Phiri stayed with Railstars Football Club until he graduated from the senior team before he was snapped up by Bantu Rovers Football Club in 2009.[2]

From 20011 to 2015, Phiri was playing professional football for Chicken Inn Football Club.[1]

Phiri was crowned Soccer Star of the Year in 2015 when he was captain of the championship-winning GameCocks.

In 2016, he joined the South African club Lamontville Golden Arrows. He spent five years at the Durban-based before his departure in June 2021 after his contract had expired.[3]

He quickly joined the Tanzanian second-tier division club Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) with compatriot Tafadzwa Kutinyu.

Phiri quit DTB in early 2022 for "personal reasons" and returned to Zimbabwe.[4]

In February 2023, "Deco" joined Bulawayo Chiefs on a free transfer.

Teams Played For (Competitions competed in)

Bulawayo Chiefs FC (2023-)

Diamond Trust Bank FC (2021-22)

Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (2016-2021)

Chicken Inn Football Club (2011-2015)

Railstars Football Club

Bantu Rovers FC

AmaZulu Football Club (Juniors Team).[2]

National Team Caps

He has played for the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team on numerous occasions including in 2014 when the team played against South Africa.[2]

Picture Gallery



Danny Phiri (left)

Danny Phiri in Green Jersey

Successes

