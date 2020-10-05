Difference between revisions of "Danny That Guy"
From Pindula
|
m (Onesimo moved page DannyThatGuy to Danny That Guy)
|
m
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| name = DannyThatGuy <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| name = DannyThatGuy <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| honorific_suffix =
| honorific_suffix =
|−
| image =
|+
| image = .jpg <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image_size = 250px
| image_size = 250px
| alt = DannyThatGuy, Danis Dube
| alt = DannyThatGuy, Danis Dube
Latest revision as of 14:56, 5 October 2020
|DannyThatGuy
DannyThatGuy
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Prince Edward School
|Organization
|Known for
|Being a Radio DJ
Danny That Guy (real name Danis Dube) is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for ZiFM Stereo.[1]. He is the co-founder and co-host of podcast and web content platform 2 Broke Twimbos. He co-hosts the show with Phil Chard.
Education
Danny went to Prince Edward School in Harare for his secondary education.[2]
References
- ↑ , Viral on Twitter,Three Men on Boat, published:24 Sep 2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"
- ↑ , dannythatguy,Instagram, published:2014,retrieved:25 Mar 2015"