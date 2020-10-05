Difference between revisions of "Danny That Guy"

From Pindula
DannyThatGuy
DannyThatGuy, Danis Dube
DannyThatGuy
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationPrince Edward School
Organization
Known forBeing a Radio DJ

Danny That Guy (real name Danis Dube) is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for ZiFM Stereo.[1]. He is the co-founder and co-host of podcast and web content platform 2 Broke Twimbos. He co-hosts the show with Phil Chard.

Education

Danny went to Prince Edward School in Harare for his secondary education.[2]


