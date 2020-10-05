| image = Danny_That_Guy_Danis_Dube .jpg <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| image = Dannythatguy .jpg <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = DannyThatGuy <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

| name = DannyThatGuy <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Danny That Guy (real name Danis Dube) is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for ZiFM Stereo.[1]. He is the co-founder and co-host of podcast and web content platform 2 Broke Twimbos. He co-hosts the show with Phil Chard.

Education

Danny went to Prince Edward School in Harare for his secondary education.[2]





References