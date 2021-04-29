Pindula

'''Daramombe Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
'''Daramombe Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Chivhu]], [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

Daramombe Secondary School
Location
Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 212 6502


Daramombe Secondary School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Chivhu, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

