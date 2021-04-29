Difference between revisions of "Daramombe Secondary School"
Michaellaban
Michaellaban
'''Daramombe Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
'''Daramombe Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Mashonaland East Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Latest revision as of 10:54, 29 April 2021
|Daramombe Secondary School
|Location
|Mashonaland East
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 212 6502
Daramombe Secondary School is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in Chivhu, Mashonaland East Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
