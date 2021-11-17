We were arrested by the Zambian government on March 18, 1975 over the murder of Chitepo but we put out a position that he was murdered by the Rhodesian forces. We were incarcerated in Zambia at Kabwe Maximum Prison which is just like Chikurubi Maximum Prison here. Kangai was not involved in the killing of Chitepo even though all of us were arrested; none of us was involved. There was nothing of that nature.<ref name="ziimind01">Brian Chitemba, [http://www.theindependent.co.zw/2013/08/30/gumbo-speaks-on-life-and-times-of-kangai/ Gumbo speaks on life and times of Kangai], ''The Zimbabwe Independent , Published:30 August 2013 , Retrieved: 8 May 2016''</ref>

We were arrested by the Zambian government on March 18, 1975 over the murder of Chitepo but we put out a position that he was murdered by the Rhodesian forces. We were incarcerated in Zambia at Kabwe Maximum Prison which is just like Chikurubi Maximum Prison here. Kangai was not involved in the killing of Chitepo even though all of us were arrested; none of us was involved. There was nothing of that nature.<ref name="ziimind01">Brian Chitemba, [http://www.theindependent.co.zw/2013/08/30/gumbo-speaks-on-life-and-times-of-kangai/ Gumbo speaks on life and times of Kangai], ''The Zimbabwe Independent , Published:30 August 2013 , Retrieved: 8 May 2016''</ref>

After [[Herbert Chitepo ]]'s assassination at his home by a car bomb in ''' 1975 ''' in Lusaka, Zambia, some Dare ReChimurenga members, including Gumbo and [[Kumbirai Kangai ]] were arrested by the Zambian government. Speculation was rife Kangai was involved in the murder of Chitepo, but Gumbo defended him. Later in an interview Gumbo said:

After [[Herbert CHitepo ]]'s assassination at his home in a car bomb in 1975 in Lusaka, Zambia, some Dare ReChimurenga Gumbo and Kangai were arrested by the Zambian government. Speculation was rife Kangai was involved in the murder of Chitepo, but Gumbo defended him. Later in an interview Gumbo said:

Herbert Chitepo, Chairman of Dare ReChimurenga, until his assassination in 1975

Dare ReChimurenga was a Zanu War Council that led in the confrontation with the Rhodesian colonial regime as part of the Second Chimurenga. Dare ReChimurenga was initially led by Herbert Chitepo as chairman and Noel Mukono as Secretary of Defence. Dare ReChimurenga was created as a wing of the Zanu party soon after its formation in 1964.

Dare ReChimurenga has been likened to the modern day politburo in Zanu-PF. The Dare met regularly with the High Command. It's role in the liberation war was to deal dealt with administrative issues while High Command comprised commanders responsible for executing the war. Dare ReChimurenga would source materials for the war from all over the world. This Dare was like some central government outside Rhodesia.[1]

Members

Members of the Dare reChimurenga elected at the biennial conferences and their portfolios. The Dare was expanded from four to eight members in 1969. At the 1971 review conference two people lost their positions and one resigned. Of those elected in 1971, four people were replaced at the 1973 conference and the military was represented for the first time when Tongogara came in.[2]

Pre-1969

Herbert Chitepo - Chairman

Noel Mukono - Defence

Henry Hamadziripi - Finance

Mukudzei Mudzi - Administration

1969 Biennial Review Conference

Herbert Chitepo - Chairman

Noel Mukono - Defence

Henry Hamadziripi - Finance

Mukudzei Mudzi - Administration

Nathan Shamuyarira - External Affairs

Taziana Mutizwa - Publicity

Stanley Parirewa - Welfare and Social Affairs

Simpson Mutambanengwe - Political Affairs

1971 Biennial Review Conference

Herbert Chitepo - Chairman

Noel Mukono - Defence

Henry Hamadziripi - Finance

Mukudzei Mudzi - Administration

Richard Hove - External Affairs

Washington Malianga - Publicity

Stanley Parirewa - Welfare and Social Affairs

Simpson Mutambanengwe - Political Affairs

1973 Biennial Review Conference

Herbert Chitepo - Chairman

Noel Mukono - External Affairs

Henry Hamadziripi - Finance

Mukudzei Mudzi - Administration

Kumbirai Kangai - Labour, Social Services and Welfare

Rugare Gumbo - Information and publicity.

John Mataure - Political Affairs

Josiah Tongogara - Defence

Sellouts in the Dare ReChimurenga

It has been alleged by some members of the Dare ReChimurenga that some leaders in Dare ReChimurenga were selling information to the Smith regime.[3]

Assassination of Herbert Chitepo

After Herbert Chitepo's assassination at his home by a car bomb in 1975 in Lusaka, Zambia, some Dare ReChimurenga members, including Gumbo and Kumbirai Kangai were arrested by the Zambian government. Speculation was rife Kangai was involved in the murder of Chitepo, but Gumbo defended him. Later in an interview Gumbo said:

We were arrested by the Zambian government on March 18, 1975 over the murder of Chitepo but we put out a position that he was murdered by the Rhodesian forces. We were incarcerated in Zambia at Kabwe Maximum Prison which is just like Chikurubi Maximum Prison here. Kangai was not involved in the killing of Chitepo even though all of us were arrested; none of us was involved. There was nothing of that nature.[4]

Trivia

The Dare ReChimurenga would coordinate its activities with those who were in prison in Rhodesia using letters that were smuggled into the prisons. These prisoners would help with advice [1]















