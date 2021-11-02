Darlington Dodo is a Zimbabwean football coach. He has coached CAPS United Football Club and Eswatini side Manzini Sundowns.

Career

Darlington Dodo served as head coach at Eswatini side Manzini Sundowns and only relinquished his post at the start of 2019.

Dodo was appointed CAPS United head coach in 2019, replacing Lloyd Chitembwe. He was part of Chitembwe's technical team.

On 2 November 2021, Dodo was fired by CAPS United Football Club after the club failed to progress to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup. CAPS United finished third and twelve points behind Dynamos Football Club who won Group 1.[1][2]