Darlington Kangara

Darlington Kangara is a Zimbabwean businessman and music promoter.

Background

He is the son of the late Kudzanai Kangara. His father had three wives.

Siblings

Darlington has twelve siblings who include Mitchell and Tino­tenda.[1]


Businesses

  • Kangara Gold Buyers
  • Kangara Global Investments[2]

Cars

  • Range Rover
  • Mercedes Benz G-Wagon
  • Mercedes Benz X-Class
  • McLaren, among many other Toyota brands such as Prados and Land cruisers.[1]

Career

Music Promotion

In December 2020, he was the highest bidder at Mathias Mhere's album launch. He bought the album for US$2000.[3] He also chipped in to sponsor a video by Zimdancehall musician Tocky Vibes featuring Madam Boss.

References

