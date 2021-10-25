Difference between revisions of "Darlington Kangara"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|right|Darlington Kangara '''Darlington Kangara''' is a Zimbabwean businessman and music promoter. ==Background== He is the son of...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 26:
|Line 26:
===Music Promotion===
===Music Promotion===
|−
In December 2020, he was the highest bidder at [[Mathias Mhere]]'s album launch. He bought the album for US$2000.<ref name="HMetro">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/businessman-splashes-us2k-on-mhere-album/ Businessman splashes US$2K on Mhere album], ''H-Metro'', Published: December 15, 2020, Retrieved: October 25, 2021</ref> He also chipped in to sponsor a video by [[Zimdancehall]] musician [[Tocky Vibes]] featuring [[Madam Boss]].
|+
In December 2020, he was the highest bidder at [[Mathias Mhere]]'s album launch. He bought the album for US$2000.<ref name="HMetro">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/businessman-splashes-us2k-on-mhere-album/ Businessman splashes US$2K on Mhere album], ''H-Metro'', Published: December 15, 2020, Retrieved: October 25, 2021</ref> He also chipped in to sponsor a video by [[Zimdancehall]] musician [[Tocky Vibes]] featuring [[Madam Boss]].
==References==
==References==
|Line 35:
|Line 35:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Darlington Kangara, Darlington Kangara biography, Darlington Kangara cars
|keywords= Darlington Kangara, Darlington Kangara biography, Darlington Kangara cars
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Darlington Kangara.jpg
|image= Darlington Kangara.jpg
|image_alt= Darlington Kangara biography
|image_alt= Darlington Kangara biography
Latest revision as of 13:41, 25 October 2021
Darlington Kangara is a Zimbabwean businessman and music promoter.
Background
He is the son of the late Kudzanai Kangara. His father had three wives.
Siblings
Darlington has twelve siblings who include Mitchell and Tinotenda.[1]
Businesses
- Kangara Gold Buyers
- Kangara Global Investments[2]
Cars
- Range Rover
- Mercedes Benz G-Wagon
- Mercedes Benz X-Class
- McLaren, among many other Toyota brands such as Prados and Land cruisers.[1]
Career
Music Promotion
In December 2020, he was the highest bidder at Mathias Mhere's album launch. He bought the album for US$2000.[3] He also chipped in to sponsor a video by Zimdancehall musician Tocky Vibes featuring Madam Boss.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Africa Moyo and Fungai Lupande, Inside late Bindura tycoon’s estate, The Herald, Published: January 16, 2021, Retrieved: January 16, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Praise Masvosva, Kangara boosts Tocky, Madam Boss video, H-Metro, Published: December 24, 2020, Retrieved: October 25, 2021
- ↑ Businessman splashes US$2K on Mhere album, H-Metro, Published: December 15, 2020, Retrieved: October 25, 2021