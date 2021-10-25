In December 2020, he was the highest bidder at [[Mathias Mhere]]'s album launch. He bought the album for US$2000.<ref name="HMetro">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/businessman-splashes-us2k-on-mhere-album/ Businessman splashes US$2K on Mhere album], ''H-Metro'', Published: December 15, 2020, Retrieved: October 25, 2021</ref> He also chipped in to sponsor a video by [[Zimdancehall]] musician [[Tocky Vibes]] featuring [[Madam Boss]]. <ref name="HM"/>

Darlington Kangara

Darlington Kangara is a Zimbabwean businessman and music promoter.

Background

He is the son of the late Kudzanai Kangara. His father had three wives.

Siblings

Darlington has twelve siblings who include Mitchell and Tino­tenda.[1]





Businesses

Kangara Gold Buyers

Kangara Global Investments[2]

Cars

Range Rover

Mercedes Benz G-Wagon

Mercedes Benz X-Class

McLaren, among many other Toyota brands such as Prados and Land cruisers.[1]

Career

Music Promotion

In December 2020, he was the highest bidder at Mathias Mhere's album launch. He bought the album for US$2000.[3] He also chipped in to sponsor a video by Zimdancehall musician Tocky Vibes featuring Madam Boss.[2]