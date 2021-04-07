Difference between revisions of "Darlingtone Musonza"

In July 2018, Darlingtone Musonza was elected to Ward 12 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2320 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Chitungwiza Municipality with 2320 votes, beating Xavier Zenda of Zanu PF with 650 votes, Sheppard Ngonidzashe Sauramba of Zanu PF with 602 votes, Ignatious Daka, independent with 250 votes, Alfred Keni of DOPZ with 41 votes, Grace Masenda of BZA with 40 votes, Tariro Musengeri of ZIPP with 37 votes, Jonathan Makuvaza of PRC with 31 votes, and Tsengerayi Tsengis Mtetwa of ZDU with 22 votes. [1]

