Difference between revisions of "Darlingtone Musonza"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', Darlingtone Musonza was elected to Ward 12 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2320 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:26, 7 April 2021
In July 2018, Darlingtone Musonza was elected to Ward 12 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 2320 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 12 Chitungwiza Municipality with 2320 votes, beating Xavier Zenda of Zanu PF with 650 votes, Sheppard Ngonidzashe Sauramba of Zanu PF with 602 votes, Ignatious Daka, independent with 250 votes, Alfred Keni of DOPZ with 41 votes, Grace Masenda of BZA with 40 votes, Tariro Musengeri of ZIPP with 37 votes, Jonathan Makuvaza of PRC with 31 votes, and Tsengerayi Tsengis Mtetwa of ZDU with 22 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020