Latest revision as of 09:08, 15 July 2021
Darwin High School is in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Mt Darwin Rd, Mt Darwin
Telephone: 02763059, 02762638.
Cell: 071 544 2684.
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Darwin-High-school-110457897373883/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.