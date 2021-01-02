|description= Dave Ellman-Brown was a former Zimbabwe Cricket chief executive who died on December 31, 2020

Ellman-Brown passed away on 31 December 2020 at his home.<ref name="New">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/breaking-ex-zimbabwe-cricket-boss-dave-ellman-brown-dies-aged-82/ BREAKING: Ex-Zimbabwe Cricket Boss Dave Ellman-Brown Dies Aged 82], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: January 1, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>

Ellman-Brown passed away on 31 December 2020 at his home.<ref name="New">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/breaking-ex-zimbabwe-cricket-boss-dave-ellman-brown-dies-aged-82/ BREAKING: Ex-Zimbabwe Cricket Boss Dave Ellman-Brown Dies Aged 82], ''NewZimbabwe.com'', Published: January 1, 2021, Retrieved: January 2, 2021</ref>

Dave Ellman-Brown

Dave Ellman-Brown was a former Zimbabwe Cricket chief executive and one of the key figures behind the country attaining Test status in 1992. At the time of his death he was an honorary life president of Zimbabwe Cricket.

Background

Ellman-Brown was born in Bulawayo.[1]

Education

He learnt at St. George's College in Harare.[1]

Career

Ellman-Brown held many directorship positions in Zimbabwe, including being chairman of Cairns Holdings Limited and Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe.

His involvement in cricket dates back to the 1960s when he was treasurer of the Mashonaland Cricket Association.

He was also the manager of the national cricket team between 1982 and 1990, including at its inaugural appearance at the 1983 World Cup.

He was president of ZC in 1992 when the country gained Test status. Upon his retirement from Coopers & Lybrand where he was a senior partner, he became chief executive of ZC, during which period he was also a member of the ICC’s finance committee and its cricket management committee.

In 1992 and 1993, he was made honorary life president of ZC and an honorary life member of Marylebone Cricket Club in London, for his contribution to Zimbabwe Cricket.

Ellman-Brown briefly made a return to cricket administration last year after being named interim board chairman of ZC by the Sports and Recreation (SRC) but stepped down from the role after the International Cricket Council refused to recognise the interim committee.[1]





Death

Ellman-Brown passed away on 31 December 2020 at his home.[1]