Daveson Masvisvi is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. In 2022, Masvisvi was the Zanu-PF Gokwe Central candidate in the parliamentary by-elections.
Career
Daveson Masvisvi won the Zanu-PF primary election to become the party's candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the by-elections held on 26 March 2022. The Gokwe Central seat fell vacant after Victor Matemadanda was re-assigned as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique.[1]
References
- ↑ Joseph Madzimure, Smooth sailing in ZANU PF primaries, The Herald, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022