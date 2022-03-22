|description= Daveson Masvisvi is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. In 2022, Masvisvi was the Zanu-PF Gokwe Central candidate in the parliamentary by-elections.

Daveson Masvisvi is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF. In 2022, Masvisvi was the Zanu-PF Gokwe Central candidate in the parliamentary by-elections.

Career

Daveson Masvisvi won the Zanu-PF primary election to become the party's candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the by-elections held on 26 March 2022. The Gokwe Central seat fell vacant after Victor Matemadanda was re-assigned as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique.[1]