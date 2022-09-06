Daveson Masvisvi won the Zanu-PF primary election to become the party's candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the by-elections held on 26 March 2022. The Gokwe Central seat fell vacant after [[Victor Matemadanda]] was re-assigned as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique.<ref name="TH">Joseph Madzimure, [https://www.herald.co.zw/smooth-sailing-in-zanu-pf-primaries/ Smooth sailing in ZANU PF primaries], ''The Herald'', Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Gokwe]] Central returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Daveson Masvisvi''' won the [[Zanu PF]] primary election to become the party's candidate for [[Gokwe]] Central Constituency in the by-elections held on '''26 March 2022'''. The Gokwe Central seat fell vacant after [[Victor Matemadanda]] was re-assigned as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique. <ref name="TH">Joseph Madzimure, [https://www.herald.co.zw/smooth-sailing-in-zanu-pf-primaries/ Smooth sailing in ZANU PF primaries], ''The Herald'', Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022</ref>

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

'''Daveson Masvisvi''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and member of [[Zanu PF]]. In ''' 2022 ''' , ''' Masvisvi ''' was the Zanu PF [[ Gokwe ]] Central candidate in the [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Zimbabwe_By-elections_(March_2022) parliamentary by-elections].

Personal Details

School / Education

Service/Career

Daveson Masvisvi of ZANU-PF,

of ZANU-PF, Lisias Mutegwe of Citizens' Coalition for Change,

Edward Vakai of MDC Alliance.

Events

Further Reading