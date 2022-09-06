Difference between revisions of "Daveson Masvisvi"
[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 14:00, 6 September 2022
Daveson Masvisvi is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF. In 2022, Masvisvi was the Zanu PF Gokwe Central candidate in the parliamentary by-elections.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
Daveson Masvisvi won the Zanu PF primary election to become the party's candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the by-elections held on 26 March 2022. The Gokwe Central seat fell vacant after Victor Matemadanda was re-assigned as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique. [1]
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Gokwe Central returned to Parliament:
- Daveson Masvisvi of ZANU-PF,
- Lisias Mutegwe of Citizens' Coalition for Change,
- Edward Vakai of MDC Alliance.
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Joseph Madzimure, Smooth sailing in ZANU PF primaries, The Herald, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022