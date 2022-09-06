Pindula

[[Category:Zanu-PF Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 14:00, 6 September 2022

Daveson Masvisvi is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu PF. In 2022, Masvisvi was the Zanu PF Gokwe Central candidate in the parliamentary by-elections.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Daveson Masvisvi won the Zanu PF primary election to become the party's candidate for Gokwe Central Constituency in the by-elections held on 26 March 2022. The Gokwe Central seat fell vacant after Victor Matemadanda was re-assigned as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique. [1]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Gokwe Central returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading

References

  1. Joseph Madzimure, Smooth sailing in ZANU PF primaries, The Herald, Published: January 24, 2022, Retrieved: March 22, 2022
