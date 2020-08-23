Difference between revisions of "David Behr"
David Behr is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and telecoms executive known mostly for his role as the founder of the Internet Service Provider, ZOL Zimbabwe. ZOL was acquired by Liquid Telecom in 2012 and Behr became Chief Officer at Liquid Telecom Group as well as Chairman at ZOL.
|David Behr
David Behr
|Born
|David Behr
March 4, 1970
|Residence
|UK
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Alma mater
|Harvard Business School, University of Bristol, Telecom ParisTech
|Occupation
|Employer
|Liquid Telecom
David Behr is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and telecoms executive known mostly for his role as the founder of the Internet Service Provider, ZOL Zimbabwe. ZOL was acquired by Liquid Telecom in 2012 and Behr became Chief Digital Officer at Liquid Telecom Group as well as Chairman at ZOL.
Education
David Behr has a Master of Engineering , Electrical and Electronic Engineering & Computer Science, 1st from University of Bristol in 1999; Computer Science and Telecommunications from Telecom ParisTech and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School in 2004.
Career
David is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer for ZOL (Zimbabwe Online). David Behr joined Econet Wireless in 2012. David served as Executive Director and Group Director Special Operations for Econet Wireless.[1]