'''David Behr''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and telecoms executive known mostly for his role as the founder of the Internet Service Provider, [[ZOL Zimbabwe]]. ZOL was acquired by [[Liquid Telecom]] in 2012 and Behr became Chief Digital Officer at Liquid Telecom Group as well as Chairman at ZOL.

Education

David Behr has a Master of Engineering , Electrical and Electronic Engineering & Computer Science, 1st from University of Bristol in 1999; Computer Science and Telecommunications from Telecom ParisTech and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School in 2004.

Career

David is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer for ZOL (Zimbabwe Online). David Behr joined Econet Wireless in 2012. David served as Executive Director and Group Director Special Operations for Econet Wireless.[1]





References