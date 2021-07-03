In June 2021 there reports that David Brown intended to step down as the chief executive officer of Kuvimba Mining House Ltd. The report said Brown had told Kuvimba stakeholders he wanted to step away from executive positions. Brown wouldn’t comment on talks regarding his post at Kuvimba when called by Bloomberg.

Through his Mauritius-registered firm Quorus Management Services, Brown created Kuvimba Mining House. The [[Zimbabwean]] government owns 65% of Kuvimba whilst Quorus owns the balance. Zimbabwean businessman [[Simbarashe Chinyemba]] is a 50% co-investor with Brown in Quorus. Chinyemba and Brown have denied that Tagwirei is invested in Kuvimba. <ref name="FW"/>

Brown is a Chartered Accountant by training.<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-brown-6854a51/?originalSubdomain=za David Brown], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 3, 2021</ref>

[[File:David Brown.jpg|thumb|David Brown]] '''David Brown''' is a South African mining veteran and as of February 2021, a non-executive chairman of Great Dyke Investments (GDI), a company backed by private Russian interests.

David Brown

Education

Brown is a Chartered Accountant by training.[1]

Career

Brown was the CEO of Impala Platinum (Implats) for six years until 2012. During that time, David Brown met with Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe to end a dispute between the government and Implats regarding certain mineral rights.

In 2020, Brown resigned from MC Mining, a JSE-listed thermal and metallurgical coal miner after seven years at the company. During his time at MC Mining, Brown restructured the company ahead of a capital raising programme, some of which was achieved.[2]

Kuvimba Mining House

Through his Mauritius-registered firm Quorus Management Services, Brown created Kuvimba Mining House. The Zimbabwean government owns 65% of Kuvimba whilst Quorus owns the balance. Zimbabwean businessman Simbarashe Chinyemba is a 50% co-investor with Brown in Quorus. Chinyemba and Brown have denied that Tagwirei is invested in Kuvimba. [2]

In June 2021 there reports that David Brown intended to step down as the chief executive officer of Kuvimba Mining House Ltd. The report said Brown had told Kuvimba stakeholders he wanted to step away from executive positions. Brown wouldn’t comment on talks regarding his post at Kuvimba when called by Bloomberg.

However in emailed responses, David Brown said:

"It has always been my intention to transition from executive roles to non-executive roles. When I joined it was always understood that this was the process I wanted to follow.”

Brown was appointed to head Kuvimba in January 2021. At the time, Mthuli Ncube said David Brown was appointed to the position because of his international experience and track record.[3]