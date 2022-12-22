Difference between revisions of "David Butau"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 82:
|Line 82:
|−
'''David Butau''' is a
|+
'''David Butau''' is a Member of Parliamentfor [[Mbire]] . He was expelled from [[PF]] in 2015following factionalism allegations. He was believed to be part of the so-called Mujuru faction led by former vice president [[Joice Mujuru]].
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
12 January 1957in [[Karoi]] in the [[Mashonaland West Province]].
|−
|+
==Education==
|−
|+
[[Chikangwe Primary School]].
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
== Education ==
|−
==Service/Career==
==Service/Career==
|Line 117:
|Line 104:
He was elected into the Zanu PF politburo for the [[Mashonaland Central]] Province. He was also a member of the [[Zanu PF]] Central Committee for Provincial Executive of [[Mashonaland Central]] .
He was elected into the Zanu PF politburo for the [[Mashonaland Central]] Province. He was also a member of the [[Zanu PF]] Central Committee for Provincial Executive of [[Mashonaland Central]] .
|−
== Factionalism and Expulsion From
|+
|−
In December 2014, Butau was singled out as one of the senior
|+
== Factionalism and Expulsion From PF==
|−
|+
In December 2014, Butauwas singled out as one of the senior PF members who were behind Joice 's attempt to unseat president [[Robert Mugabe]] from . He was thus dropped from the politburo in 2014. Butauwas expelled from PF on the May 2015together with 6 other senior members of the party. He was believed to be one of those loyal to the deposed former Vice president [[Joice Mujuru]].
|−
|−
|−
==
|+
====
|−
Butau
|+
Butauto Butauthe of the . <ref name="">, [http://./-----/ ],'''', published:,retrieved:2015"</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|Line 136:
|Line 124:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=David Butau
|−
|
|+
|=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=,,,
|−
|
|+
|+
-
|+
|=
}}
}}
[[Category:Politician]]
[[Category:Politician]]
|+
Latest revision as of 12:28, 22 December 2022
|David Butau
David Butau
|Born
|David Butau
January 12, 1957
Karoi
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being A ZANU-PF Politician
David Butau is a former Member of Parliament for Mbire Constituency. He was expelled from Zanu PF in 2015 following factionalism allegations. He was believed to be part of the so-called Mujuru faction led by former vice president Joice Mujuru.
Personal Details
Born: 12 January 1957 in Karoi in the Mashonaland West Province.
School / Education
Primary: Chikangwe Primary School.
Service/Career
Worked as a member of Mbire District and youth league in 1987.
Butau was a Member of Parliament from 2005 - 2008 and also Chairman of the Budget Committee.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mbire returned to Parliament:
- David Butau of Zanu PF with 19 958 votes or 86.93 percent,
- Gomorashe Nongera of MDC–T with 2 332 votes or 10.16 percent,
- Uys Gonsalo of MDC–N with 668 votes or 2.91 percent,
- 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.
Total 22 958 votes
He was elected into the Zanu PF politburo for the Mashonaland Central Province. He was also a member of the Zanu PF Central Committee for Provincial Executive of Mashonaland Central .
Events
Factionalism and Expulsion From Zanu PF
In December 2014, Butau was singled out as one of the senior Zanu PF members who were behind Joice Mujuru's attempt to unseat president Robert Mugabe from power. He was thus dropped from the politburo in 2014. Butau was expelled from Zanu PF on the 21 May 2015 together with 6 other senior members of the party. He was believed to be one of those loyal to the deposed former Vice president Joice Mujuru.
Dismissal From Parliament
Butau was dismissed from parliament in June 2015. The dismissal came after Zanu PF had written to parliament appealing that Butau was no longer representing the interests of the party. [1] He thus ceased to be the MP for Mbire Constituency.
Debt
Butau made the headlines when he allegedly failed to pay about USD100 000 he owed to a local company. Butau and his business partner George Have, entered into an agreement with Petrotrade to supply their company Gasport Oils (Pvt) Ltd on credit. According to the agreement, Gasport Oils would pay in full for fuel within 30 days from the date of delivery. After the agreement, Gasport Oils took delivery of fuel amounting to US$79 999 on 14 December 2012, which had not been paid for to date. [2]
Further Reading
References
- ↑ Z. Murwira, Kaukonde, Bhasikiti Booted out of Parly,The Herald, published:12 Jun 2015,retrieved:12 Jun 2015"
- ↑ , ZANU-PF MP Fails to Settle $100 000 Debt,Nehanda Radio, published:30 Jan 3015,retrieved:25 May 2015"