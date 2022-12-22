'''David Butau''' is a former Member of [[ Parliament ]] for [[Mbire]] Constituency. He was expelled from [[Zanu PF]] in '''2015''' following factionalism allegations. He was believed to be part of the so-called Mujuru faction led by former vice president [[Joice Mujuru]].

Personal Details

Born: 12 January 1957 in Karoi in the Mashonaland West Province.

School / Education

Primary: Chikangwe Primary School.

Service/Career

Worked as a member of Mbire District and youth league in 1987.

Butau was a Member of Parliament from 2005 - 2008 and also Chairman of the Budget Committee.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mbire returned to Parliament:

David Butau of Zanu PF with 19 958 votes or 86.93 percent,

Gomorashe Nongera of MDC–T with 2 332 votes or 10.16 percent,

Uys Gonsalo of MDC–N with 668 votes or 2.91 percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 22 958 votes

He was elected into the Zanu PF politburo for the Mashonaland Central Province. He was also a member of the Zanu PF Central Committee for Provincial Executive of Mashonaland Central .

Events

Factionalism and Expulsion From Zanu PF

In December 2014, Butau was singled out as one of the senior Zanu PF members who were behind Joice Mujuru's attempt to unseat president Robert Mugabe from power. He was thus dropped from the politburo in 2014. Butau was expelled from Zanu PF on the 21 May 2015 together with 6 other senior members of the party. He was believed to be one of those loyal to the deposed former Vice president Joice Mujuru.

Dismissal From Parliament

Butau was dismissed from parliament in June 2015. The dismissal came after Zanu PF had written to parliament appealing that Butau was no longer representing the interests of the party. [1] He thus ceased to be the MP for Mbire Constituency.

Debt

Butau made the headlines when he allegedly failed to pay about USD100 000 he owed to a local company. Butau and his business partner George Have, entered into an agreement with Petrotrade to supply their company Gasport Oils (Pvt) Ltd on credit. According to the agreement, Gasport Oils would pay in full for fuel within 30 days from the date of delivery. After the agreement, Gasport Oils took delivery of fuel amounting to US$79 999 on 14 December 2012, which had not been paid for to date. [2]

Further Reading