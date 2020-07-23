<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''David Chapfika''' is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$79,936.00.

* Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

In '''July 2020''', '''David Chapfika''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

''' David Chapfika ''' was born on ''' 4 July 1957''' in [[Mutoko]].

'''David Chapfika''' is a Zimbabwan politician from ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent [[Mutoko South Constituency]]. He is the current Parliamentary Portfolio Chairman on Finance and Economic Development .

Background

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, David Chapfika was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

David Chapfika is listed under the thematic group "Politicians". According to the list, he got a loan of US$79,936.00.

























References