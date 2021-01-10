|description= David Chapfika was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. He died on 10 January 2021.

Chapfika died on 10 January 2021. [[Fortune Chasi]] mourned his passing on Twitter saying, "Sad to learn of David Chapfika’s passing on. Fambai mushe mukoma." <ref name="T"> Fortune Chasi, [https://twitter.com/fortunechasi/status/1348324216177885186 Fortune Chasi], ''Twitter'', Published: January 10, 2021, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>

'''David Chapfika''' was listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$79,936.00.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

In '''July 2020''', '''David Chapfika''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

David Chapfika was a Zimbabwean politician from ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Mutoko South Constituency. He was the Chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio on Finance and Economic Development.

Background

David Chapfika was born on 4 July 1957 in Mutoko.

Wife

Chapfika requested to be separated from his wife of over 32-years Abina Chapfika (nee Mutimusakwa) for five years after she filed for divorce accusing him of infidelity.

In her declaration dated December 30, 2015, Abina had said the marriage between the two had irretrievably broken down because Chapfika had gone to the extent of having children outside wedlock despite the couple having a registered marriage under the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11).

On July 5, 2018, Loice Matanda-Moyo issued an order separating the couple and ordered them to keep peace with each another.

Chapfika was ordered to pay $2 000 his wife as monthly monetary maintenance, $100 Cimas medical aid and structural routine maintenance of all properties. He was also ordered to allow his wife to have unlimited use of the motor vehicles and unlimited access to the couple’s farmhouse at Hurudza Farm.

Matanda-Moyo also ordered Chapfika to continue paying maintenance for the pair’s child who was still attending university education.

Chapfika was also ordered to award 50% shares in the couple’s firm called Racewin Trading also known as Hurudza Farm in Shamva, a lifetime usufruct of the 200 hectares of the farm which she personally developed and an order of the division and sharing of the matrimonial household property, farm equipment and property.[1]

Career

Universal Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe Ltd (Unibank)

At one time Chapfika was executive director of the collapsed Universal Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe Ltd (Unibank).

The bank was bought by CFX Merchant Bank Ltd (CFX) in April 2002 after “gross inefficiency and financial mismanagement had been unraveled at the institution”.

In its audited financial statement for the year ended December 31 2002, CFX said it had taken over an “accumulated loss of nearly $800 million from Universal Merchant Bank Zimbabwe Ltd”.

When Unibank was acquired by CFX, all directors, including Chapfika, resigned and shareholders appointed new management who immediately chalked up $1,9 billion in profit.[2]

Politics

Chapfika was deputy finance minister at the time when the RBZ handed out farming implements under the Farm Mechanisation Scheme.[3]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, David Chapfika was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

David Chapfika was listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$79,936.00. [4]









Death

Chapfika died on 10 January 2021. Fortune Chasi mourned his passing on Twitter saying, "Sad to learn of David Chapfika’s passing on. Fambai mushe mukoma." [5]