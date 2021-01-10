|description= David Chapfika was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. He died on 10 January 2021.

|description= David Chapfika was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. He died on 10 January 2021.

<blockquote>I did not lease the farm I have only hired the white farmer to come and work for me as a manager. They are some State agents who want the farm and I have been to court about the issue. I never leased the farm, the government is encouraging joint ventures so I decided to work with the white man.</blockquote><ref name="ZIM"> Abel Karowangoro, [https://zimmorningpost.com/former-minister-chapfika-clashes-with-farm-workers-hires-white-manager/ Ex-deputy minister Chapfika runs down land-reform farm, partners white farmer to stay afloat], ''Zim Morning Post'', Published:March 16, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>

When contacted for a comment by the publication, Chapfika rubbished the claims and said he had hired the services of consultants and had not leased the farm. He said:

A publication reported that Chapfika had leased his farm to a white farmer and that it was underutilized.

In 2020, Chapfika's farm employees accused him of failing to pay their salaries. They further accused him of being incapacitated to the extent of leasing out his farm in [[Shamva]].

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''David Chapfika''' was listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$79,936.00.

'''David Chapfika''' was listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$79,936.00.

| image = David-Chapfika.jpg <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| image = <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = David Chapfika<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

| name = David Chapfika<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

David Chapfika was a Zimbabwean politician from ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Mutoko South Constituency. He was the Chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio on Finance and Economic Development.

Background

David Chapfika was born on 4 July 1957 in Mutoko.

Wife

Chapfika requested to be separated from his wife of over 32-years Abina Chapfika (nee Mutimusakwa) for five years after she filed for divorce accusing him of infidelity.

In her declaration dated December 30, 2015, Abina had said the marriage between the two had irretrievably broken down because Chapfika had gone to the extent of having children outside wedlock despite the couple having a registered marriage under the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11).

On July 5, 2018, Loice Matanda-Moyo issued an order separating the couple and ordered them to keep peace with each another.

Chapfika was ordered to pay $2 000 his wife as monthly monetary maintenance, $100 Cimas medical aid and structural routine maintenance of all properties. He was also ordered to allow his wife to have unlimited use of the motor vehicles and unlimited access to the couple’s farmhouse at Hurudza Farm.

Matanda-Moyo also ordered Chapfika to continue paying maintenance for the pair’s child who was still attending university education.

Chapfika was also ordered to award 50% shares in the couple’s firm called Racewin Trading also known as Hurudza Farm in Shamva, a lifetime usufruct of the 200 hectares of the farm which she personally developed and an order of the division and sharing of the matrimonial household property, farm equipment and property.[1]

Career

Universal Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe Ltd (Unibank)

At one time Chapfika was executive director of the collapsed Universal Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe Ltd (Unibank).

The bank was bought by CFX Merchant Bank Ltd (CFX) in April 2002 after “gross inefficiency and financial mismanagement had been unraveled at the institution”.

In its audited financial statement for the year ended December 31 2002, CFX said it had taken over an “accumulated loss of nearly $800 million from Universal Merchant Bank Zimbabwe Ltd”.

When Unibank was acquired by CFX, all directors, including Chapfika, resigned and shareholders appointed new management who immediately chalked up $1,9 billion in profit.[2]

Politics

Chapfika was deputy finance minister at the time when the RBZ handed out farming implements under the Farm Mechanisation Scheme.[3]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, David Chapfika was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

David Chapfika was listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$79,936.00. [4]

Bankruptcy

In 2020, Chapfika's farm employees accused him of failing to pay their salaries. They further accused him of being incapacitated to the extent of leasing out his farm in Shamva.

A publication reported that Chapfika had leased his farm to a white farmer and that it was underutilized.

When contacted for a comment by the publication, Chapfika rubbished the claims and said he had hired the services of consultants and had not leased the farm. He said:

I did not lease the farm I have only hired the white farmer to come and work for me as a manager. They are some State agents who want the farm and I have been to court about the issue. I never leased the farm, the government is encouraging joint ventures so I decided to work with the white man.

[5]

ZESA Debt

In





Death

Chapfika died on 10 January 2021. Fortune Chasi mourned his passing on Twitter saying, "Sad to learn of David Chapfika’s passing on. Fambai mushe mukoma." [6]