|description= David Chapfika was a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF . He died on 10 January 2021 .

Chapfika died on 10 January 2021. [[Fortune Chasi]] mourned his passing on Twitter saying, "Sad to learn of David Chapfika’s passing on. Fambai mushe mukoma." <ref name="T"> Fortune Chasi, [https://twitter.com/fortunechasi/status/1348324216177885186 Fortune Chasi], ''Twitter'', Published: January 10, 2021, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>

Chapfika lost US$20 200 and nothing was recovered.<ref name="Herald">Fungai Lupande, [https://www.herald.co.zw/legislator-chapfika-duped-of-20-000/ Legislator Chapfika duped of $20 000], ''The Herald'', Published: June 9, 2016, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>

Chapfika lost US$20 200 and nothing was recovered.<ref name="Herald">Fungai Lupande, [https://www.herald.co.zw/legislator-chapfika-duped-of-20-000/ Legislator Chapfika duped of $20 000], ''The Herald'', Published: June 9, 2016, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>

In 2016, Chapfika was duped of US$20 000 meant to import a car for his daughter from South Africa.

In 2016, Chapfika was duped of US$20 000 meant to import a car for his daughter from South Africa.

In 2018, [[ZESA]] took Chapfika to the [[High Court]] for failing to pay $300 000 for electricity consumed at his farm.

In 2018, [[ZESA]] took Chapfika to the [[High Court]] for failing to pay $300 000 for electricity consumed at his farm.

In 2020, Chapfika's farm employees accused him of failing to pay their salaries. They further accused him of being incapacitated to the extent of leasing out his farm in [[Shamva]].

In 2020, Chapfika's farm employees accused him of failing to pay their salaries. They further accused him of being incapacitated to the extent of leasing out his farm in [[Shamva]].

In '''July 2020''', '''David Chapfika''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

In '''July 2020''', '''David Chapfika''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

Chapfika was deputy finance minister at the time when the RBZ handed out farming implements under the Farm Mechanisation Scheme.<ref name="Z">[https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/zimsit-m-rbz-debt-chapfika-got-80k-never-repaid/ RBZ debt: Chapfika got $80k, never repaid], ''Zimbabwe Situation'', Published: September 21, 2014, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>

Chapfika was deputy finance minister at the time when the RBZ handed out farming implements under the Farm Mechanisation Scheme.<ref name="Z">[https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/zimsit-m-rbz-debt-chapfika-got-80k-never-repaid/ RBZ debt: Chapfika got $80k, never repaid], ''Zimbabwe Situation'', Published: September 21, 2014, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>

At one time Chapfika was executive director of the collapsed Universal Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe Ltd (Unibank).

At one time Chapfika was executive director of the collapsed Universal Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe Ltd (Unibank).

Chapfika requested to be separated from his wife of over 32-years Abina Chapfika (nee Mutimusakwa) for five years after she filed for divorce accusing him of infidelity.

Chapfika requested to be separated from his wife of over 32-years Abina Chapfika (nee Mutimusakwa) for five years after she filed for divorce accusing him of infidelity.

'''David Chapfika''' was born on '''4 July 1957''' in [[Mutoko]] . He was married to Abina Mutimusakwa-Chapfika whom he filed for divorce in 2015. He has a son, Kombo Chapfika .

'''David Chapfika''' is a Zimbabwean politician from [[ZANU-PF]] party. He was elected into parliament in '''July 2013''' to represent [[Mutoko South Constituency]]. He was the Chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio on Finance and Economic Development.

'''David Chapfika''' was a Zimbabwean politician from [[ZANU-PF]] party. He was elected into parliament in '''July 2013''' to represent [[Mutoko South Constituency]]. He was the Chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio on Finance and Economic Development.

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_name = David Chapfika <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

David Chapfika is a Zimbabwean politician from ZANU-PF party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Mutoko South Constituency. He was the Chairman of the Parliamentary Portfolio on Finance and Economic Development.

Background

David Chapfika was born on 4 July 1957 in Mutoko. He was married to Abina Mutimusakwa-Chapfika whom he filed for divorce in 2015. He has a son, Kombo Chapfika.

Wife

Chapfika requested to be separated from his wife of over 32-years Abina Chapfika (nee Mutimusakwa) for five years after she filed for divorce accusing him of infidelity.

In her declaration dated December 30, 2015, Abina had said the marriage between the two had irretrievably broken down because Chapfika had gone to the extent of having children outside wedlock despite the couple having a registered marriage under the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11).

On July 5, 2018, Loice Matanda-Moyo issued an order separating the couple and ordered them to keep peace with each another.

Chapfika was ordered to pay $2 000 his wife as monthly monetary maintenance, $100 Cimas medical aid and structural routine maintenance of all properties. He was also ordered to allow his wife to have unlimited use of the motor vehicles and unlimited access to the couple’s farmhouse at Hurudza Farm.

Matanda-Moyo also ordered Chapfika to continue paying maintenance for the pair’s child who was still attending university education.

Chapfika was also ordered to award 50% shares in the couple’s firm called Racewin Trading also known as Hurudza Farm in Shamva, a lifetime usufruct of the 200 hectares of the farm which she personally developed and an order of the division and sharing of the matrimonial household property, farm equipment and property.[1]

Career

Universal Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe Ltd (Unibank)

At one time Chapfika was executive director of the collapsed Universal Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe Ltd (Unibank).

The bank was bought by CFX Merchant Bank Ltd (CFX) in April 2002 after “gross inefficiency and financial mismanagement had been unraveled at the institution”.

In its audited financial statement for the year ended December 31 2002, CFX said it had taken over an “accumulated loss of nearly $800 million from Universal Merchant Bank Zimbabwe Ltd”.

When Unibank was acquired by CFX, all directors, including Chapfika, resigned and shareholders appointed new management who immediately chalked up $1,9 billion in profit.[2]

Politics

Chapfika was deputy finance minister at the time when the RBZ handed out farming implements under the Farm Mechanisation Scheme.[3]

He served as the chairperson of the National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board.[4]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, David Chapfika was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

David Chapfika was listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. According to the list, he got a loan of US$79,936.00. [5]

Bankruptcy

In 2020, Chapfika's farm employees accused him of failing to pay their salaries. They further accused him of being incapacitated to the extent of leasing out his farm in Shamva.

A publication reported that Chapfika had leased his farm to a white farmer and that it was underutilized.

When contacted for a comment by the publication, Chapfika rubbished the claims and said he had hired the services of consultants and had not leased the farm. He said:

I did not lease the farm I have only hired the white farmer to come and work for me as a manager. They are some State agents who want the farm and I have been to court about the issue. I never leased the farm, the government is encouraging joint ventures so I decided to work with the white man.

[6]

ZESA Debt

In 2018, ZESA took Chapfika to the High Court for failing to pay $300 000 for electricity consumed at his farm.

ZESA said it entered into an agreement for Chapfika to be supplied with electricity and in the event of his failure to do so: the plaintiff (ZETDC) would be entitled to disconnect electricity supply, and/or take legal action against him claiming the amount due.

The company said Chapfika had not been paying for electricity consumed and as at September 21, 2016, he was owing ZESA a sum of $307 622, 37.

The power company said that Chapfika has failed, neglected or refused to pay the money despite demand and having admitted his indebtedness on November 2, 2016.

According to court papers, he had agreed to make monthly payments of $17 090, 13, but nothing was paid, which culminated in the court application.

Chapfika, however, disputed the amount being claimed by the power company. He said in the acknowledgment of debt, he never accepted that he owed $307 622, 37.[7]





US$20 000 Robbery

In 2016, Chapfika was duped of US$20 000 meant to import a car for his daughter from South Africa.

The suspected conman Marshal Chidawu appeared before Tendai Mahwe facing fraud charges and was remanded on US$200 bail.

Chidawu heard that Chapfika was looking for a vehicle for his daughter.

Together with his accomplice Robert Zuwani, who escaped arrest, Chidawu misrepresented to Chapfika that they were in the business of buying and selling second-hand vehicles from South Africa.

Chidawu advised Chapfika to make arrangements to meet Zuwani, whom he said was based in South Africa.

The late politician travelled to South Africa and met Zuwani, who showed him vehicles in different car sales. Chapfika chose an ML Mercedes Benz 2014 model, which was selling for R281 000 equivalent to $20 200 at the time.

The parties parted ways and agreed to finalise the deal in Harare.

On March 22, 2016, Chidawu, Zuwani and Chapfika met in Harare and a payment of US$2 000 was made to Zuwani through EcoCash.

Chidawu and Zuwani promised to bring the vehicle to Beitbridge the following day. Chapfika instructed his driver to meet Chidawu and Zuwani at the border post and pay the remaining US$18 200.

As planned, Chapfika’s driver went to Beitbridge and gave the pair the money and they promised to deliver the vehicle on March 25.

Chapfika waited for the delivery of the vehicle but it never came. Chidawu and his accomplice became evasive, prompting Chapfika to report the matter to the police.

Chapfika lost US$20 200 and nothing was recovered.[8]



