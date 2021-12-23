David was born on December 24, 1979.<ref name="africavibes">[http://africavibes.com/index.php?view=artist&option=com_profile&name=david David Chifunyise], ''Africa Vibes'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 20, 2015</ref> He comes from an arts family. His father, [[Stephen Chifunyise ]] is a former permanent secretary in the then Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and his late mother Tisa, was a renowned arts practitioner. David is married to Rumbidzai and has three children.<ref name="The return of David Chifunyise">Nigel Pfunde, [http://www.thezimmail.co.zw/2014/01/08/the-returns-of-david-chifunyise/ The return of David Chifunyise], ''The Zimbabwe Mail'', Published: 8 Jan 2014, Retrieved: 11 Apr 2014 </ref>

David Chifunyise is a popular Zimbabwean musician and one of the pioneers of Urban Grooves music. Chipfunyise rose to prominence in the New Millennium with a western influenced sound that was well received by the youth. His hit Tauya Naye propelled him to national stardom. He is also the CEO of Cybercard.

Background

David was born on December 24, 1979.[1] He comes from an arts family. His father, Stephen Chifunyise is a former permanent secretary in the then Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and his late mother Tisa, was a renowned arts practitioner. David is married to Rumbidzai and has three children.[2]

David Chifunyise has two siblings; Chipo and Martha.[3]

Education

He graduated from the University of Zimbabwe. He also did Microsoft Certified Systems Engineering at Deloitte and Touche Training.

Music career

Chifunyise started his music during his high school days in Vainona. At that time he became part of a compilation album called "The Future" which was produced by legendary producer Delani Makhalima under his Shamiso Entertainment studios.[2] The compilation included the song "Tauya Naye" which became an instant hit. The song which featured award winning Sniper Storm topped the Power FM charts and made him a household name. The video to the song was generously played on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation TV and on Channel O. He went on to produce his first album "Tauya Naye" in 2002. The album carried other hits such as 'Sarudzai' and 'Maheu'. At the height of his career, Chipfunyise also wrote the theme song for the popular Studio 263 soap.[4] He then went for years concentrating on business. He only bounced back in 2011 with a new album 'Art'.

Albums

He has four albums to his name:

Tauya Naye (2000)

The Private Collection (2002)

Zvandiri (As I Am) in 2004

Art

Businesses

Chipfunyise is the Chief Executive Officer of CyberCard which specialises in advanced e-Commerce Software development, Web Site Development, Video Conferencing Applications and Socio-Economic Networking Applications.[5]















