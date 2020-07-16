Difference between revisions of "David Gazani"

In 1921, David Gazani, possibly the first African in the catering business, obtained a licence to open a native eating-house in South Avenue in the centre of Salisbury. Also in the 1920s a small number of Africans operated licensed general-dealer stores in Salisbury.

