Difference between revisions of "David Gazani"
From Pindula
|
(Created page with "In 1921, '''David Gazani''', possibly the first African in the catering business, obtained a licence to open a native eating-house in South Avenue in the centre of Salisbury....")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 16:13, 16 July 2020
In 1921, David Gazani, possibly the first African in the catering business, obtained a licence to open a native eating-house in South Avenue in the centre of Salisbury. Also in the 1920s a small number of Africans operated licensed general-dealer stores in Salisbury.