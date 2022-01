David Hamadziripi

David Douglas Hamadziripi is a Zimbabwean diplomat. Hamadziripi is Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa.

Career

In May 2018, David Hamadziripi was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa by Emmerspon Mnangagwa. Hamadziripi replaced Isaac Moyo who was appointed Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation in December 2017.[1]

He served as the Acting Secretary in the Foreign Affairs ministry. Hamadziripi was Multilateral Affairs Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and once served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to France before he Robert Mugabe replaced him with Rudo Mabel Chitiga in September 2014.[2]

David Hamadziripi has served on several intergovernmental bodies such as the United Nations and UNESCO. [3]