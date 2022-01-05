Difference between revisions of "David Hamadziripi"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "thumb|right|David Hamadziripi '''David Douglas Hamadziripi''' is a Zimbabwean diplomat. Hamadziripi is Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Afri...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
David-Hamadziripi-1.jpg
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|
|+
|+
|+
|+
David Hamadziripi
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
'''David Douglas Hamadziripi''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] diplomat. Hamadziripi is Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa.
==Career==
==Career==
|−
In May 2018, David Hamadziripi was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa by [[
|+
In May 2018, David Hamadziripi was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa by [[Mnangagwa]]. Hamadziripi replaced [[Isaac Moyo]] who was appointed Director-General of the [[Central Intelligence Organisation]] in December 2017.<ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/05/04/mnangagwa-appoints-david-hamadziripi-as-new-ambassador-to-south-africa/ Mnangagwa Appoints David Hamadziripi As New Ambassador To South Africa], ''Pindula News'', Published: May 4, 2018, Retrieved: January 5, 2022</ref>
|−
He served as the Acting Secretary in the Foreign Affairs ministry. Hamadziripi was Multilateral Affairs Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and once served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to France before
|+
He served as the Acting Secretary in the Foreign Affairs ministry. Hamadziripi was Multilateral Affairs Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and once served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to France before [[Robert Mugabe]] replaced him with [[Rudo Mabel Chitiga]] in September 2014.<ref name="H">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/president-appoints-17-ambassadors/ President appoints 17 ambassadors], ''The Herald'', Published: September 20, 2014, Retrieved: January 5, 2022</ref>
David Hamadziripi has served on several intergovernmental bodies such as the United Nations and UNESCO. <ref name="TC">Thandeka Moyo, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/new-ambassador-to-sa-appointed/ New ambassador to SA appointed], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 7, 2018, Retrieved: January 5, 2022</ref>
David Hamadziripi has served on several intergovernmental bodies such as the United Nations and UNESCO. <ref name="TC">Thandeka Moyo, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/new-ambassador-to-sa-appointed/ New ambassador to SA appointed], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 7, 2018, Retrieved: January 5, 2022</ref>
|Line 16:
|Line 98:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= David Hamadziripi, David Hamadziripi Biography, David Hamadziripi Wikipedia, Zimbabwe Ambassador to South Africa
|keywords= David Hamadziripi, David Hamadziripi Biography, David Hamadziripi Wikipedia, Zimbabwe Ambassador to South Africa
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= David-Douglas-Hamadziripi.jpg
|image= David-Douglas-Hamadziripi.jpg
|image_alt= David Hamadziripi Biography
|image_alt= David Hamadziripi Biography
Latest revision as of 16:33, 5 January 2022
|David Hamadziripi
|Born
|David Douglas Hamadziripi
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Known for
|Being Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa
|Title
|Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa
|Term
|May 2018-Present
|Predecessor
|Isaac Moyo
David Douglas Hamadziripi is a Zimbabwean diplomat. Hamadziripi is Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa.
Career
In May 2018, David Hamadziripi was appointed Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa by Emmerson Mnangagwa. Hamadziripi replaced Isaac Moyo who was appointed Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation in December 2017.[1]
He served as the Acting Secretary in the Foreign Affairs ministry. Hamadziripi was Multilateral Affairs Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and once served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to France before Robert Mugabe replaced him with Rudo Mabel Chitiga in September 2014.[2]
David Hamadziripi has served on several intergovernmental bodies such as the United Nations and UNESCO. [3]
References
- ↑ Mnangagwa Appoints David Hamadziripi As New Ambassador To South Africa, Pindula News, Published: May 4, 2018, Retrieved: January 5, 2022
- ↑ Zvamaida Murwira, President appoints 17 ambassadors, The Herald, Published: September 20, 2014, Retrieved: January 5, 2022
- ↑ Thandeka Moyo, New ambassador to SA appointed, The Chronicle, Published: May 7, 2018, Retrieved: January 5, 2022