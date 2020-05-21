Difference between revisions of "David Hatendi"
|
m
|
m
|Line 24:
|Line 24:
==Background==
==Background==
|−
Hatendi was born on 22 May 1953 in [[Marondera], [[Southern Rhodesia]] He went to Springvale School and later Peterhouse Boys' School from where he finished in 1972. He proceeded to the University of Rhodesia (Now [[University of Zimbabwe]]) where he
|+
Hatendi was born on 22 May 1953 in [[Marondera], [[Southern Rhodesia]]
|+
|+
|+
He went to Springvale School and later Peterhouse Boys' School from where he finished in 1972. He proceeded to the University of Rhodesia (Now [[University of Zimbabwe]]) where he in . In 1977, David got a Rhodes Scholarship to attend Oxford University, becoming Zimbabwe's first black Rhodes Scholar.
== Business career and interests ==
== Business career and interests ==
|−
Hatendi worked for the following organizations in his career:
|+
Hatendi worked for the following organizations in his career:
*World Bank, Young Professionals Network programme in 1982
*World Bank, Young Professionals Network programme in 1982
*NM Rothschild, Executive Director, 1991 - 1995
*NM Rothschild, Executive Director, 1991 - 1995
|−
*[[MBCA]] - MD and then CEO, 1996 -
|+
*[[MBCA]] - MD and then CEO, 1996 -
|−
*NMB Bank, CEO in 2004
|+
|−
*Hatendi Private Equity Advisors, 2007
|+
*NMB Bank, CEO in 2004
|+
*Hatendi Private Equity Advisors, 2007
|+
==Personal==
==Personal==
|−
Hatendi is the father of US-based famous actor [[Nyasha Hatendi]].
|+
Hatendi is the father of US-based famous actor [[Nyasha Hatendi]].
==Death==
==Death==
|−
On 12 March 2012, Hatendi died of a heart attack at his home.
|+
On 12 March 2012, Hatendi died of a heart attack at his home .
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 07:37, 21 May 2020
|David Hatendi
|Born
|David Tapuwa Hatendi
22 May 1953.
Southern Rhodesia
|Died
|12 March 2012 (aged 58)
Harare, Zimbabwe
|Cause of death
|Heart Attack
|Resting place
|Peterhouse Boys' School, Zimbabwe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Alma mater
|University of Zimbabwe, University College, Oxford
|Occupation
|Banker
|Spouse(s)
|Angelina Hatendi
|Children
|Nyasha Hatendi
|Parents
David Tapuwa Hatendi was a Zimbabwean banker and entrepreneur. He is mostly know for being Zimbabwe's first black Rhodes Scholar.
Background
Hatendi was born on 22 May 1953 in Marondera, Southern Rhodesia to Frederick Hatendi and Joyce Hatendi. David's father died when he was 14 thus growing up with his mother and 2 sisters, Susan and Mary.
Education
He went to Springvale School and later Peterhouse Boys' School from where he finished in 1972. He proceeded to the University of Rhodesia (Now University of Zimbabwe) where he graduated with a BSc (Sociology) in 1976. In 1977, David got a Rhodes Scholarship to attend Oxford University, becoming Zimbabwe's first black Rhodes Scholar. He pursued and attained a Doctorate in Politics at the University College, Oxford in 1980. He was involved in various extracurricular activities at University College and the wider Oxford University.
Business career and interests
David Hatendi was employed by Morgan Grenfell and International Finance Corporation. He also worked for the following organizations in his career:
- World Bank, Young Professionals Network programme in 1982
- NM Rothschild, Executive Director, 1991 - 1995
- MBCA - MD and then CEO, 1996 -
- Trustee for Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA)from its inception in 1998.
- NMB Bank, CEO in 2004-2005
- Founder of Hatendi Private Equity Advisors, 2007
- In 2009, David Hatendi succeeded David Morgan as the National Secretary to the Rhodes Trust for Zimbabwe, responsible for the Rhodes Scholarship selection process in Zimbabwe.
Personal
David Hatendi married Angelina Musewe in January 1980 at the University College Chapel, and they had 3 children - two sons (Nyasha and Sarayi) and one daughter (Natasha). He is the father of US-based famous actor Nyasha Hatendi. David was a member of White's, an exclusive gentleman's club in London, of which he was the only black member.
Death
On 12 March 2012, Hatendi died of a heart attack at his home and was buried at the cemetery at Peterhouse Boys' School in Zimbabwe on 15 March 2012.