Difference between revisions of "David Hatendi"

David Tapuwa Hatendi was a Zimbabwean banker and entrepreneur. He is mostly know for being Zimbabwe's first black Rhodes Scholar.

Background

Hatendi was born on 22 May 1953 in Marondera, Southern Rhodesia to Frederick Hatendi and Joyce Hatendi. David's father died when he was 14 thus growing up with his mother and 2 sisters, Susan and Mary.

Education

He went to Springvale School and later Peterhouse Boys' School from where he finished in 1972. He proceeded to the University of Rhodesia (Now University of Zimbabwe) where he graduated with a BSc (Sociology) in 1976. In 1977, David got a Rhodes Scholarship to attend Oxford University, becoming Zimbabwe's first black Rhodes Scholar. He pursued and attained a Doctorate in Politics at the University College, Oxford in 1980. He was involved in various extracurricular activities at University College and the wider Oxford University.

Business career and interests

David Hatendi was employed by Morgan Grenfell and International Finance Corporation. He also worked for the following organizations in his career:

World Bank, Young Professionals Network programme in 1982

NM Rothschild, Executive Director, 1991 - 1995

MBCA - MD and then CEO, 1996 -

Trustee for Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA)from its inception in 1998.

NMB Bank, CEO in 2004-2005

Founder of Hatendi Private Equity Advisors, 2007

In 2009, David Hatendi succeeded David Morgan as the National Secretary to the Rhodes Trust for Zimbabwe, responsible for the Rhodes Scholarship selection process in Zimbabwe.

Personal

David Hatendi married Angelina Musewe in January 1980 at the University College Chapel, and they had 3 children - two sons (Nyasha and Sarayi) and one daughter (Natasha). He is the father of US-based famous actor Nyasha Hatendi. David was a member of White's, an exclusive gentleman's club in London, of which he was the only black member.

Death

On 12 March 2012, Hatendi died of a heart attack at his home and was buried at the cemetery at Peterhouse Boys' School in Zimbabwe on 15 March 2012.