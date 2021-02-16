David Inyene-Obong Nugboyon Oluwaseun 'Dario' Hundeyin is a Nigerian journalist, writer and broadcaster. He has worked for CNN, The Africa Report, BusinessDay and The Washington Post. His work as a satirist on The Other News with Okey Bakassi was featured in the New Yorker Magazine and in a Netflix documentary about the show.

Background

Wife

He revealed that his ex-wife used to emotionally abuse him. The revelation was met with mixed reactions by people on Twitter.

Career

In his biography, David Hundeyin said he began his career in Business Consulting and Marketing before getting into writing. He was a founding writer on The Other News' Nigeria's first prime time political satire TV show with nearly 2 million weekly viewers.

His work on The Other News was featured in the New Yorker Magazine and in the Netflix documentary 'Larry Charles Dangerous World of Comedy' Episode 4.[1]

