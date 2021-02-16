|description= David Inyene-Obong Nugboyon Oluwaseun 'Dario' Hundeyin is a Nigerian journalist, writer and broadcaster. He has worked for CNN, The Africa Report, BusinessDay and The Washington Post. His work as a satirist on The Other News with Okey Bakassi was featured in the New Yorker Magazine and in a Netflix documentary about the show.

[[File:David-Hundeyin.jpg|thumb|David Hundeyin]] '''David Inyene-Obong Nugboyon Oluwaseun 'Dario' Hundeyin''' is a Nigerian journalist, writer and broadcaster. He has worked for CNN, The Africa Report, BusinessDay and The Washington Post. His work as a satirist on ''The Other News'' with Okey Bakassi was featured in the New Yorker Magazine and in a Netflix documentary about the show.

Background

Wife

He revealed that his ex-wife used to emotionally abuse him. The revelation was met with mixed reactions by Twitter users.[1]

Career

David Hundeyin began his career in Business Consulting and Marketing before getting into writing. He was a founding writer on The Other News' Nigeria's first prime time political satire TV show with nearly 2 million weekly viewers.

His work on The Other News was featured in the New Yorker Magazine and in the Netflix documentary 'Larry Charles Dangerous World of Comedy' Episode 4.[2]

Awards

In 2018, David was nominated by the US State Department for the 2019 Edward Murrow program for journalists under the International Visitors Leadership Program. (IVLP).[3] In 2021 he was awarded the prize dubbed the People Journalist for Informed Community 2020 Award. David Hundeyin received the award for his story on the Infectious Diseases Bill which was debated by Nigeria’s House of Representatives during the COVID-19 lockdown.