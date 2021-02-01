Difference between revisions of "David Katzenstein"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''David Katzenstein''' was a Zimbabwean-based United States researcher specialising in HIV research through collaborative efforts with local universities and medical rese...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Death)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''David Katzenstein''' was a [[Zimbabwean]]-based United States researcher specialising in HIV research through collaborative efforts with local universities and medical research institutions. He died from [[Covid-19]] on January
|+
'''David Katzenstein''' was a [[Zimbabwean]]-based United States researcher specialising in HIV research through collaborative efforts with local universities and medical research institutions. He died from [[Covid-19]] on January at the age of 69.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 12:
|Line 12:
He made valuable contributions to the management of HIV and ARVS and contributed to reputable scientific journals.<ref name="H">Sifelani Tsiko, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-prominent-hiv-researcher-succumbs-to-covid/ JUST IN: Prominent HIV researcher succumbs to Covid], ''The Herald'', Published: February 1, 2021, Retrieved: February 1, 2021</ref>
He made valuable contributions to the management of HIV and ARVS and contributed to reputable scientific journals.<ref name="H">Sifelani Tsiko, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-prominent-hiv-researcher-succumbs-to-covid/ JUST IN: Prominent HIV researcher succumbs to Covid], ''The Herald'', Published: February 1, 2021, Retrieved: February 1, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Death==
==Death==
|−
Katzenstein died on
|+
Katzenstein died on January 2021 from [[Covid-19]].<ref name="H"/>
==References==
==References==
|Line 23:
|Line 27:
|title= Dr David Katzenstein Biography, Career, Death -Pindula
|title= Dr David Katzenstein Biography, Career, Death -Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords= David Katzenstein, David Katzenstein death, David Katzenstein dead, David Katzenstein died, David Katzenstein dies, David Katzenstein Covid-19
|+
|keywords= David Katzenstein, David Katzenstein death, David Katzenstein dead, David Katzenstein died, David Katzenstein dies, David Katzenstein Covid-19
|description=
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
|+
|+
[[Category:American Doctors]]
[[Category:American Doctors]]
Revision as of 17:22, 1 February 2021
David Katzenstein was a Zimbabwean-based United States researcher specialising in HIV research through collaborative efforts with local universities and medical research institutions. He died from Covid-19 on January 25 at the age of 69.
Background
Dr Katzenstein was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on January 3, 1952.[1]
Career
Katzenstein was a Professor of Medicine in the infectious diseases division for Stanford University but largely worked in Zimbabwe where he made enormous contributions to the understanding of HIV virology, antiretroviral therapy and drug resistance in the country and across Sub-Saharan Africa.
He worked at the Biomedical Research and Training Institute (BRTI).
He made valuable contributions to the management of HIV and ARVS and contributed to reputable scientific journals.[1]
Honours and Awards
- Distinguished Clinical Scientist Award, Doris Duke Charitable Trust (2000-2005)[2]
Death
Katzenstein died on 25 January 2021 from Covid-19.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Sifelani Tsiko, JUST IN: Prominent HIV researcher succumbs to Covid, The Herald, Published: February 1, 2021, Retrieved: February 1, 2021
- ↑ David Katzenstein, Stanford University, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 1, 2021