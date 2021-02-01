|description= David Katzenstein was a Zimbabwean-based United States researcher specialising in HIV research through collaborative efforts with local universities and medical research institutions. He died from Covid-19 on January 25 at the age of 69.

'''David Katzenstein''' was a [[Zimbabwean]]-based United States researcher specialising in HIV research through collaborative efforts with local universities and medical research institutions. He died from [[Covid-19]] on January 25 at the age of 69.

Background

Dr Katzenstein was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on January 3, 1952.[1]

Career

Katzenstein was a Professor of Medicine in the infectious diseases division for Stanford University but largely worked in Zimbabwe where he made enormous contributions to the understanding of HIV virology, antiretroviral therapy and drug resistance in the country and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

He worked at the Biomedical Research and Training Institute (BRTI).

He made valuable contributions to the management of HIV and ARVS and contributed to reputable scientific journals.[1]

Honours and Awards

Distinguished Clinical Scientist Award, Doris Duke Charitable Trust (2000-2005)[2]

Death

Katzenstein died on 25 January 2021 from Covid-19.[1]