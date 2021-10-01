Difference between revisions of "David Livingstone Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with " '''David Livingstone Secondary School''' Bulawayo Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
'''David Livingstone Secondary School''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
|−
'''David Livingstone Secondary School''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 10:
|Line 9:
('''September 2021''') <br/>
('''September 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Address:''' <br/>
|−
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
|+
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
|Line 23:
|Line 22:
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|−
The '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked
|+
The '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Secondary School at , with a .% pass rate.
|−
|−
* courses offered, to what levels.
* courses offered, to what levels.
|Line 39:
|Line 36:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|+
|+
|+
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 54:
|Line 49:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 07:28, 1 October 2021
David Livingstone Secondary School is in Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address:
Telephone: 097 2612
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked David Livingstone Secondary School at 64th, with a 67.31% pass rate.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Car-romp headmaster stabbed and robbed of school truck, cash ZimLive, 5 September 2021, https://www.zimlive.com/2021/09/05/car-romp-headmaster-stabbed-and-robbed-of-school-truck-cash/
A headmaster was stabbed and robbed of a school truck and cash while romping with his lover in the vehicle, Bulawayo police said. Vusumuzi Nkiwane, the headmaster of David Livingstone High School in Ntabazinduna, had parked the US$50,000 Ford Ranger in a wooded area near the United College of Education on September 1 when two knife-wielding men violently gate-crashed the party.