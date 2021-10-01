The '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked ''' David Livingstone Secondary School ''' at 64th, with a 67.31% pass rate.

The '''November 2018''' Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked David Livingstone Secondary School at 64th, with a 67.31% pass rate .

David Livingstone Secondary School is in Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(September 2021)

Address:

Telephone: 097 2612

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked David Livingstone Secondary School at 64th, with a 67.31% pass rate.

courses offered, to what levels.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Car-romp headmaster stabbed and robbed of school truck, cash ZimLive, 5 September 2021, https://www.zimlive.com/2021/09/05/car-romp-headmaster-stabbed-and-robbed-of-school-truck-cash/