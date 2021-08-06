|description= David Mabvuramiti is a Zimbabwean pastor and musician. He is a ZAOGA FIF pastor. Before he became a gospel musician, Mabvuramiti replaced Paul Matavire as leader of the Jairos Jiri Band after the latter was jailed for rape.



David Mabvuramiti is a Zimbabwean pastor and musician. He is a ZAOGA FIF pastor. Before he became a gospel musician, Mabvuramiti replaced Paul Matavire as leader of the Jairos Jiri Band after the latter was jailed for rape.

Background

David Mabvuramiti was born blind. He said his mother had discovered he was blind when he was three months old and attempts to have it corrected failed. Several operations were done but Mabvuramiti still did not recover his sight. Only once and for a very short time, his left eye could see very close objects. received his eyesight in 2003 after Ezekiel Guti prayed for him during one of ZAOGA FIF's Deeper Life for Leaders conferences. Narrating the experience Mabvuramiti said he had just finished performing when Ezekiel Guti said to him: "Iwe magirazi ako haakuremere here iwaya? (are those spectacles not heavy for you)? It is time God opens those eyes" and Guti had then removed the glasses and tears came out of the eyes. Mabvuramiti said he opened his eyes and indeed he could see what was in the room.[1][2]

Wife

Pastor David Mabvuramiti (right) and wife

Children

Mabvuramiti's daughter Queen, who was also born blind, was also given her sight back in 2003.[2]

Education

Mabvuramiti was a student at Copota School of the Blind the same time as Paul Matavire.[1] He said he taught himself to play the piano, marimba and flute. Mabvuramiti also said he was one of the first blind people to learn with sighted children at John Thurlock School in Bulawayo where he entertained other students when he played Matavire's songs.[2]

Music Career

David Mabvuramiti took over the reins at the Jairos Jiri Band in 1991 after Matavire was imprisoned. Mabvuramiti resigned in 1997.

Mabvuramiti said he had self-introspected that same year after holding an electric show in Gokwe, where it was reported that 17 girls were impregnated after the crowd was psyched up by his lyrics.

He was taught to play the guitar by Fanyana Dube. Mabvuramiti’s massive debut recording was the 1991 single Chikomba Muwadhiropu, which told the story of an adulterer caught in the act.[1] Mabvuramiti said the song was based on his story when he was caught in the same situation in Masvingo. He went on to record the songs Zano Rakaipa, Ndinochiziva and Hakuna Anoramba Mumwe.

When Matavire was released from prison, they held a massive show at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru before a row erupted between Jairosi Jiri management and Matavire that resulted in a split. Matavire left to form the New Breed which he later called the Hit Machine. Seasoned members left with him and Mabvuramiti had to start afresh. He said it was not difficult because they had to pick from Jairos Jiri centres.

Mabvuramiti left Jairos Jiri Band in 1997. Explaining why he resigned from the band after the show in Gokwe, David Mabvuramiti said:

"I sat down and asked myself whether I was doing the right thing. Those people would have come to my show and whatever happened was my fault. I was getting money but it was not good. I listened to God and resigned from Jairosi Jiri Band in 1997 but management would not let me go. For six months, they persecuted me by creating false allegations but I told them I had to go because God had called me."

He became a pastor after he received his eyesight in 2003.[2]