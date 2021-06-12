|description= David "Yogi" Mandigora was a former Dynamos midfielder. Mandigora was part of the all-star Dynamos Football Club team that included the likes of Sunday Chidzambwa, Moses Chunga and Misheck Chidzambwa. In recognition of the outstanding performances that he displayed , he was deservedly crowned the country's soccer star of the year in 1980. He is also famous for guiding Dembare to the semi-finals of the African Champions League in 2008.

'''David "Yogi" Mandigora''' is a former Dynamos midfielder. Mandigora was part of the all-star [[Dynamos Football Club]] team that included the likes of [[Sunday Chidzambwa]], [[Moses Chunga]] and [[Misheck Chidzambwa]].<ref name="dn">Godknows Matarutse, ''Daily News'', Published: July 12, 2014, Retrieved: November 20, 2014</ref> In recognition of the outstanding performances that he displayed, he was deservedly crowned the country's soccer star of the year in 1980. He is also famous for guiding Dembare to the semi finals of the African Champions League in 2008.

Family Background

He was born on May 2, 1957 in Kadoma but grew up in Highfield and went to Chipembere andSt Peters for his primary and secondary education respectively. David Mandigora was born in a family of ten children consisting of seven girls and three boys with him being the seventh born. He grew up in Highfield on a police camp where his father worked.[2]

Mandigora started his footballing career at a very young age. He played soccer from the under 10, 12 and 14 age groups before joining Dynamos Football Club at 16. Having joined Dynamos as an under sixteen player in 1973, Mandigora only got to play in the first team in 1977.At Dembare, Mandigora was popular for his skillful play and clinical passing which saw him being crowned the soccer star of the year in 1980.[3]

Coaching career

He coached Dynamos to a league title in 2007, ensuring the club's qualification to the African Champions League where they did very well until they were knocked out of the tournament by Cotton Sport of Nigeria in the semi final stages of the competition. [4]

Mandigora also became assistant coach for the national team on three occasions under Ammando Ferreira, Charles Mhlauri at AFCON in 2006 and Rahman Gumbo. [5]

He made a come back at Dynamos at the end of 2014 to coach the Glamour Boys replacing the history making Callisto Pasuwa. Mandigora's return to the glamour boys was largely necessitated by the dry spell that the club had gone through in the African Champions during Pasuwa's four year reign but was dismissed halfway through the season following a lacklustre performance[6] After his return to the club, Mandigora was fired half way through the season following a string of poor results. Former Dembare player Tonderai Ndiraya who was deputising Mandigora was appointed interim coach.

After Mandigora's exit from Dynamos football club in 2009, he went on to coach various teams in the first division before bouncing back at the club as the deputy chairman.[7]

Leg Amputation

It has been reported that David Mandigora's right leg was amputated in 2017.The major cause was not revealed however speculations were pointing to cancer.Dynamos was qouted as pledging to stand by him since he was with the club for a long time.[8]

Death

David Mandigora died on 12 June 2021. The cause of death was not revealed.