Difference between revisions of "David Morgan (Rugby)"

David Morgan was a former president of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union and former chairman of Old Hararian’s Sports Club. He was at the helm when Zimbabwe took part in its first World Cup in 1987.

Background

David Morgan was a long-time servant of the game of rugby in Zimbabwe, as a top administrator who worked for "the good of the game" in the early years of Independence. Morgan was president of the ZRU between 1981 and 1983 and then returned in 1986 for a three-year stint that ended in 1989.[1]

Career

References