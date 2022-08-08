Difference between revisions of "David Moyo"
|Line 50:
|Line 50:
}}
}}
|−
'''David Philani Moyo''' (born 17 December 1994) is a Zimbabwean-born British professional footballer who plays as a forward for Barrow in England after leaving Hamilton
|+
'''David Philani Moyo''' (born 17 December 1994) is a Zimbabwean-born British professional footballer who plays as a forward for Barrow in England after leaving Hamilton .
==Career==
==Career==
Latest revision as of 17:41, 8 August 2022
|Personal information
|Full name
|David Philani Moyo
|Place of birth
|Harare, Zimbabwe
|Playing position
|Forward
|Club information
Current team
|Barrow
|Number
|20
|Youth career
|2011-2012
|Northampton Town
|Senior career*
|Years
|Team
|Apps†
|(Gls)†
|–
|Northampton Town
|14
|(1)
|2012-2015
|Stamford (Loan)
|11
|(2)
|2013-2014
|Brackley Town
|97
|(22)
|2014-2017
|St Albans City
|49
|(15)
|* Senior club appearances and goals counted for the domestic league only. † Appearances (Goals).
David Philani Moyo (born 17 December 1994) is a Zimbabwean-born British professional footballer who plays as a forward for Barrow in England after leaving Hamilton Academical.
Career
Moyo started a two-year scholarship with Northampton Town in the summer of 2011 after joining from AFC Dunstable. In October 2012, he was awarded his first squad number by manager Aidy Boothroyd, after a prolific scoring record for the youth side. He made his professional debut on 3 November 2012, in a 1–1 draw with Bradford City in the FA Cup, coming on as a substitute for Anthony Charles. In March 2013, he was offered a professional contract with Northampton Town along with Claudio Dias.
In the 2013–14 season Moyo spent some time out on loan at Northern Premier Division side Stamford, netting 4 goals in all competitions. He left Northampton Town on 12 January after his contract was terminated by the club. On 12 January 2015 he signed a permanent contract with Brackley Town.
After playing for St Albans, in July 2019 he signed for Hamilton Academical.[1] On 29 December 2019, he scored his first goal for the club, the winning goal as Hamilton won 2–1 away to Motherwell in the Lanarkshire derby. In March 2020 he signed a contract extension with Hamilton until 2021.[2]
Videos