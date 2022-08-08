Pindula

David Moyo
David Moyo.jpg
Personal information
Full nameDavid Philani Moyo
Place of birthHarare, Zimbabwe
Playing positionForward
Club information
Current team
Barrow
Number20
Youth career
2011-2012Northampton Town
Senior career*
YearsTeamApps(Gls)
Northampton Town14(1)
2012-2015Stamford (Loan)11(2)
2013-2014Brackley Town97(22)
2014-2017St Albans City49(15)
* Senior club appearances and goals counted for the domestic league only. † Appearances (Goals).

David Philani Moyo (born 17 December 1994) is a Zimbabwean-born British professional footballer who plays as a forward for Barrow in England after leaving Hamilton Academical.

Career

Moyo started a two-year scholarship with Northampton Town in the summer of 2011 after joining from AFC Dunstable. In October 2012, he was awarded his first squad number by manager Aidy Boothroyd, after a prolific scoring record for the youth side. He made his professional debut on 3 November 2012, in a 1–1 draw with Bradford City in the FA Cup, coming on as a substitute for Anthony Charles. In March 2013, he was offered a professional contract with Northampton Town along with Claudio Dias.

In the 2013–14 season Moyo spent some time out on loan at Northern Premier Division side Stamford, netting 4 goals in all competitions. He left Northampton Town on 12 January after his contract was terminated by the club. On 12 January 2015 he signed a permanent contract with Brackley Town.

After playing for St Albans, in July 2019 he signed for Hamilton Academical.[1] On 29 December 2019, he scored his first goal for the club, the winning goal as Hamilton won 2–1 away to Motherwell in the Lanarkshire derby. In March 2020 he signed a contract extension with Hamilton until 2021.[2]

References

  1. Robson Sharuko, [1], The Herald, Published: 31 July, 2019, Accessed: 2 August, 2020
  2. [2], Hamilton Academical Football Club, Accessed: 2 August, 2020
